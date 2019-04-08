The IHSAA announced its playoff classifications for boys and girls basketball for the next two seasons on Monday, and a few Region teams are on the move.
Classifications were determined by enrollment figures, the total of boys and girls in grades 9‐12, each school submitted to the Indiana Department of Education in the fall.
In both boys and girls basketball, West Side will move up to Class 4A, River Forest will move up to 3A, and South Central and Westville will move up to 2A.
However, Kankakee Valley will move down to 3A and will be the largest 3A school in the state for boys and girls.
In girls basketball, Marquette Catholic will remain in Class 2A due to the tournament success factor.
Vincennes Rivet, the school the Blazers have defeated in the state final each of the past two seasons, also will remain in Class 2A.
The Marquette Catholic boys team is listed as a 2A school in the IHSAA release because there is a proposal being presented to the IHSAA board of directors on April 29 that would modify the tournament success factor. The proposal would reduce the amount of playoff success a team needs to have to continue playing in a higher class.