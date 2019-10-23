Jalen Washington has only appeared in seven games at West Side, but the sophomore’s stock continues to rise.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward was sidelined for most of his freshman campaign due to a right shoulder fracture. However, he’s back fully healthy and has competed in two USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamps in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
After participating in the first gathering from July 24-28, Washington was one of 84 players (29 sophomores) selected for the second meeting from Oct. 11-13. The sophomore believes he learned a lot during both camps, which featured drills and scrimmages, and said the attention to detail is what stuck out to him the most.
“We did skill work and team work, going through different situational plays and situations in games. Then we got to scrimmage for two days,” Washington said about the recent camp. “I really just embraced it, going up against guys that are really known to be good players. I just tried to go hard and let them know that I’m a good player, too.”
Washington has scholarship offers from Purdue, Indiana, Iowa, and DePaul. He is ranked as the No. 15 player in the country for the Class of 2022, according to ESPN, and the No. 13 prospect, according to 247Sports.
West Side coach Chris Buggs, who has known Washington since he was in sixth grade, said none of the hype is going to his star player’s head. He added that even as a 15-year-old, Washington has already accepted that he is a role model in Gary and continues to represent his hometown with pride and class.
“It’s just about keeping that blue-collar mentality,” Buggs said. “He’s never been the type of kid that needs publicity or goes out to do things for publicity every day. He trusts the process. And when you trust the process and you work hard every day and you’re a good person, good things come from that."
West Side finished 16-8 last year and had its season end in a 10-point loss to Hammond in the Class 3A Gavit Sectional championship. This year, the Cougars have moved up to Class 4A and will open their season Nov. 27 against Illinois powerhouse Morgan Park, which won back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Regardless of the success he’s had throughout the offseason — competing with USA Basketball, participating in college camps and playing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League — Washington echoed his coach and said he doesn’t care too much about the spotlight.
The sophomore is Indiana's top-ranked Class of 2022 prospect, according to ESPN and 247Sports, but would rather make headlines because of his team instead of himself.
“I never really think about it,” Washington said. “I’ve just been working hard, and I’m ready to do my best for my teammates.”