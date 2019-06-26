The talent was always there, and Chris Buggs knew it well before Division I programs took notice.
Jalen Washington has the potential to be a star.
“We’ve been working with him since he was in sixth grade,” said Buggs, who is now the West Side boys basketball coach. “As a person, he has a blue-collar, old-school mentality. He’s one of those guys who’s no nonsense. He talks, and he’s a goofy kid off of the court. But when he gets on the court, he’s really serious about his game.”
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward begins his sophomore season this winter and will try to continue establishing himself as not only one of the top players in Gary or the Region but the country.
Washington fractured his right shoulder in last year’s season opener against Marquette Catholic and only came back for the final six games of his freshman campaign. However, after fully recovering and polishing his skill set, Washington is now ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the nation for the Class of 2022, according to ESPN, and has reeled in scholarship offers from Indiana and Purdue this month.
“It just kind of happened,” said Washington, who also has an offer from DePaul. “I didn’t really prepare for it. I just try to get better every day and go to the gym. I understood that stuff like this might happen along the way, but I never really thought about it.”
Buggs has been the head coach at West Side for four years and said that during his short tenure, Washington is undoubtedly the best player he's had. He isn’t concerned about the 15-year-old getting caught up in the hype because for the most part, Washington doesn’t pay attention to it. He hardly uses social media and keeps a tight-knit circle.
He’s not oblivious to the rising attention around him or the raised expectations, but his approach to the increased exposure is simple: Just play.
“It shows that my hard work is paying off,” Washington said. “I still have a long way to go. Getting to play against different players, getting to guard different players and seeing guys’ different skill levels (this summer) feels good. I was out for a while, but it feels good to be back playing against better guys.”
Trevor Andershock has been a recruiting analyst for Indiana Basketball Source since 2010 and has seen Washington play AAU basketball with Meanstreets on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, as well as at the IU team camp. In Bloomington, Andershock saw Washington go toe-toe against Trey Kaufman — a Silver Creek junior power forward who also has offers from the Hoosiers and Boilermakers — and he believes Washington “dominated” the older prospect.
During the camp, Andershock said Washington showed off his full arsenal. He consistently scored in the post and knocked down outside shots, while also disrupting his opponents on defense with his 7-foot-2.5-inch wingspan. Andershock said high-level Division I programs are usually hesitant to offer scholarships to athletes who have only played one prep season. However, Washington’s upside is too high to hold out on.
“He might be the best prospect in the state, not just for his class, but overall right now,” Andershock said. “That’s with a really good 2021 class ahead of him, and he might be better than all of those guys long term.
“I’ll also say it seems like he has good situation around him with his family and Chris Buggs.”
Washington said Buggs has helped him tremendously throughout his recruiting process. And although it’s almost a formality that he will play at the next level, he still has some lofty goals to accomplish during his high school career — just like his coach once did.
Buggs graduated from West Side in 2003 and won a state title with the Cougars in 2002. Last season, the Cougars lost to Hammond in the Class 3A Gavit Sectional Championship. In a back-and-forth contest, the Wildcats eventually pulled away for a 10-point victory, and Washington still remembers how he felt while walking off of the floor at the Hammond Civic Center.
Before he suits up for a Big Ten team or any another Division I program, he hopes to get past sectional play and earn a trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“I just want to win a state championship,” Washington said.