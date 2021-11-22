West Side turns page, set for new style

The Cougars are unproven but are heavy in athletic guards who will dare opposing teams to keep up.

“I’m very confident in this team,” senior guard Nisaiah King said. “We’re obviously a little team, but I think we’ll be looking to push more and play at a faster pace which will make the bigs on other teams tired. We want to use our skills and height to our advantage.”

King, fellow senior wing Josh Hardy and junior guard Israel Hines lead a group of players with some but not much varsity experience who are expected to see their workloads increase dramatically.

Buggs said he’s been impressed with his seniors in particular for stepping comfortably into leadership roles during the summer and taking the lead in early parts of practice while making the team their own.

“That’s been so great to see,” Buggs said. “It’s definitely exciting to be implementing a new system. It would be good to have two 6-9 guys but we don’t have that right now. We’ll do some things differently, and as a coach sometimes change makes you feel uneasy but you’ve got to because of what you’ve got.”