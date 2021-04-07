West Side's Chrishawn Christmas has 'something to prove' at Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Workout

West Side's Chrishawn Christmas is on a mission.

"I feel like I have something to prove, because I always go back to missing that whole year, my junior year, which was the most important year of my high school career," Christmas said. "My name was up there (as one of the top players in the state), but my name got pushed to the bottom just because of my injury.

"I gotta show people that I still got it."

Christmas, who tore his left ACL last season, will have the chance to do just that Sunday at Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-5 forward had a noteworthy comeback season with the Cougars this year and is one of 10 Region players selected for this premier event, which will be held at Marian University.

The other Northwest Indiana seniors that were picked include Christmas' teammate Quimari Peterson, Bowman all-time leading scorer Koron Davis, Hammond's Darrell Reed and Harold Woods, Lake Central's Kyle Ross, Lowell all-time leading scorer Christopher Mantis, Munster's Luka Balac (unable to attend) and Kouts twins Cole and Cale Wireman.

Kouts, the Class A state runner-up, and West Side were the only Region programs that captured regional crowns this year.