Westville honors Elmo Elliott as lone living member of record-setting squad

When Elmo Elliott took the floor at Westville on Jan. 7, it had been 75 years since he’d last suited up for the Blackhawks.

As part of Westville’s 66-41 victory over West Central, the Blackhawks honored Elliott as the last living member of the program’s 1946-47 team.

Westville coach Drew Eubanks presented Elliott with a ball signed by the members of the current team to highlight the occasion.

“I don’t like to be in the spotlight,” Elliott said, “and I wasn’t the top star. But, it was nice.”

For Elliott, the ceremony served as a reminder of what’s remained the most successful team in the Blackhawks long history. They posted a 20-3 record — the most wins in program history — and won the county tournament.

The now-92-year-old Elliot remembers capturing that county crown. He said when coach Charles McComas accepted the trophy, he was greeted by a chorus of boos. McComas took it in stride, however.

“When they booed him, he apologized for winning,” Elliott said with a laugh.

The 1946-47 season was Elliott’s junior year, but what made it special for him — beyond the team’s success — was that it marked his final season playing with his older brother, Eldred Elliott.

Elmo Elliott’s two younger brothers also came through the Westville program, and while he admits they were both superior to him on the basketball court, he pointed out that it’s Elmo and Eldred’s names who find themselves in the Blackhawks’ Hall of Fame.

Westville’s best player for that record-setting season was Ralph Brown, Elliott remembered.

“My brother and I played guard,” Elliott said. “Our job was to take the ball down the court and pass it off to score.

“Five years after I graduated, I was in the military in Germany, and I ran into Ralph Brown.”

In a strange twist of fate, Elliott said the pair of former teammates wasted no time exchanging stories of that memorable season.

Elliott was initially averse to being recognized but said he appreciated the game ball the team presented him and the fact a large contingent of his family was there to enjoy the moment as well — including some future Blackhawks.

