What to know ahead of Kouts', West Side's semistate appearances

Coach's thoughts: "I think the first key for us will be handling their 32 minutes of relentless ball pressure," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. "They're going to be (defending) full court on makes or misses, and when you get to the half court they drop back into a 2-3 zone. It's not one of those sit back in the lane type of 2-3 zones either. They get up and guard. So, we're going to have to handle the ball, make layups and we can't let them speed us up faster than we already want to play. And then defensively, they have a nice player in Carson Rich. We can't let him get hot. ... We're going to challenge him to shoot shots that he's not as comfortable with, and we have to handle them to one shot on their possessions."