NORTH JUDSON — Can a three-win season be a step forward?

Absolutely, says Wheeler coach Byron Faulstich after losing to North Judson 59-30 in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 34.

“We definitely did make progress,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like it on nights like tonight and doesn’t feel like it when you look at just the simplicity of wins and losses but basketball is more than wins and losses. It’s about development.”

The Bearcats’ three wins under Faulstich — the program’s fourth coach in four years — mark the most since winning seven in 2018-19. Wheeler lost six games by less than one possession which Faulstich points to as a frustrating sign of better play than the record may indicate.

“You think just by sheer dumb luck you win two or three more of those,” Faulstich said.

Alas, that wasn’t in the cards. Nor was an upset of the sectional host Bluejays who controlled throughout the contest. Bearcat senior forward Drake Simatovich scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way.

Wheeler graduates four senior starters including leading scorer Jalen Lewis’ 12 points and leading rebounder Simatovich’s nearly eight boards per game but Faulstich said he saw signs of progress in the younger players who are set to return.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids who bought in,” he said. “We did make progress and a change in our culture to not being a doorstop anymore and getting our teeth kicked in. I think we turned the corner. We’re going to keep fighting and we’re going to fight to the end. That’s progress.”

Hale-less Hebron Hawks bow out

Losing your leading scorer and rebounder ahead of the postseason doesn’t bode well.

Hebron wasn’t the same without junior Landen Hale’s 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the final weeks of the season. The Hawks’ state tournament came to an end courtesy of a 70-47 loss to LaVille.

“The end of the year has been a challenge for us,” coach Mike Grennes said. “We’ve got other kids stepping up which is good to see but it’s tough. You lose an 18-point scorer, nine rebounds per game. He plays good defense. That’s bad news for our team.

“The good news is he’s only a junior.”

Hebron loses just senior Syklar Martin to graduation from a team that started two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors. Freshman Peter Socci scored 15 points on five made threes and fellow first-year Josh Kenda added 10 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

“In all my coaching years I’ve never started two freshman,” Grennes said. “One is unheard of. Two is like — what?”

The Hawk youth leaves plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future after going 12-11 overall and 4-3 in the Porter County Conference but none of that meant much Tuesday.

The results of hard-learned lessons will have to wait.

“We have a lot to look forward to,” Grennes said. “It stinks tonight.”

PHOTOS: Hammond Central takes on West Side in boys basketball sectional play web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode 030123_spt-bbk-mun_6 030123_spt-bbk-mun_5 030123_spt-bbk-mun_11 030123_spt-bbk-mun_8 030123_spt-bbk-mun_9 030123_spt-bbk-mun_1 030123_spt-bbk-mun_4 030123_spt-bbk-mun_3 030123_spt-bbk-mun_2 030123_spt-bbk-mun_7 030123_spt-bbk-mun_10