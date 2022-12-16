When Aiden Austin gets going, so does Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — There are moments where scoring comes so effortlessly to Andrean junior guard Aiden Austin.

Those are the games he’s locked in the most.

Take for example Andrean’s 80-62 loss to Merrillville last weekend. Near the end of that game, Austin looked up at the scoreboard and saw 36 points credited next to his number five. He’d hit six 3-pointers and gotten to the free throw line 17 times. It took seeing the number to realize what he’d done.

“I’m never really thinking about it, to be honest,” Austin said. “I think I was looking up at the free throw line and saw I had 36. I was like, ‘Alright then. Maybe I could get 40.’”

Austin would settle for 36 that game. He scored 17 against Lake Central on opening night and 13 against South Bend Washington on Tuesday. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 11.8 per game last season and has emerged as the 59ers’ most reliable scorer, capable of spurts where there’s not much a defender can do if he’s left open.

“If we need him to score he can go get you 25, 30 points a game,” Andrean coach and Aiden’s father Aaron Austin said. “But we don’t want to force that. Like the Merrillville game. It wasn’t where he was like, ‘Get me the ball. Get me the ball.’ He just played into it. He’s been like that for us but at times where he doesn’t score, we don’t flow. We don’t go. So when he gets going, we get going.”

Andrean’s challenge is keeping Aiden going as he becomes a known commodity.

A short guard regularly checked by players half a foot or more taller than him, Aiden Austin relies on speed and cleverness off the ball to get precious space to work. He’s particularly accurate when left room beyond the arc but as teams watch more film on him they’ve defended him differently.

As a result, Austin has gone to work developing a mid-range jumper to complement his volleyball line range and is attacking the rim with increasing confidence in his second varsity season. Twice in Andrean’s loss to South Bend Washington he drew contact and finished in the paint among the post players.

“I tell him now it’s the mid-range game and finishing,” Aaron said. “I don’t care how small you are. He’s working on floaters and if he can increase that he’s going to have more opportunities to score for us.”

Height comes up every now and again in conversation between Aiden and his father. He can’t help but bring up how much different things would be if he was taller but Aaron stops him. He’s not due for a growth spurt.

“He’s done some training this offseason working and creating space and we’ve seeing some of that but not all of it yet,” Aaron said. “Aiden knows he can get his shots off but when they start chasing him and really getting physical now what are you going to do?”

That’s where the complementary pieces of Aiden’s game kick in whether that be a floater over the middle or a pullup jumper from the free throw line. It’s a work in progress, he admits, but the transformation of his game is happening in real time.

“I’m just feeling more confident,” Aiden said.

Aiden is joined by twin brother Alex Austin as the lone 59ers returning with significant varsity experience from a team that went 8-15 a season ago. Aiden is the scorer of the duo. Alex is the facilitator. Their games complement one another as identical twins with far from identical games.

Fellow juniors Cole Jenkins and Micah Jones join the Austin brothers as the oldest four on a team that has no seniors. The Class 2A 59ers are off to an 0-3 start but play just three 2A teams and one 1A team on their schedule.

Andrean will take its lumps during the regular season. Aaron Austin doesn’t shy away from that and says he wouldn’t schedule any other way.

Give the team time, Aiden says, and they’ll find their footing over the next couple of months by the time sectional rolls around.

“I know this group is going to be good,” Aiden said. “I know it’ll take time but we know the next steps. We’re going to be alright. I know we’ll be alright.”

PHOTOS: Brownsburg at Chesterton boys basketball The Trojans hosted the Bulldogs in nonconference action. Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_1 Munster’s Brandon Trilli (32) get to the basket against EC Central’s Brian Pullen (4) in the second quarter on Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_5 EC Central’s Yamauree Wallace (24) and Dominique Murphy (23) stop Munster’s Andrew Cipowski (20) at the basket in the first quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_3 EC Central’s Dominique Murphy (23) gets to the basket ahead of Munster’s Brandon Trilli (32) in the first quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_9 EC Central’s Marquice Winters (12) tries to stop Munster’s Ryan Giba (10) from the corner in the first quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_6 EC Central’s Marquice Winters (12) takes the ball from Munster’s David Cundiff (2) in the second quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_8 EC Central’s Yamauree Wallace (24) looks to pass the ball off with pressure from Munster’s Ryan Giba (10) late in the second quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_4 Munster’s David Cundiff (2) and Andrew Cipowski (20) try to stop Xavier Bradley (1) near the basket in the first quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_7 Munster’s Brandon Trilli (32) stops East Chicago’s Xavier Bradley (1) near the basket in the second quarter Friday night. Uploaded-images 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_2 Munster’s Nolan Kinsella (11) goes to the basket against EC Central’s Dominique Murphy (23) in the second quarter Friday night. Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_3 Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish (1) is fouled by Brownsburg’s Brendan Lattimer (34) in the third quarter Saturday afternoon at Chesterton. Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_5 Chesterton’s Owen Guest (3) tries to stop Brownsburg’s Elhadj Diallo (12) at the basket in the first quarter Saturday afternoon at Chesterton. Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_2 Chesterton’s Justin Sims (4) and Sean Kasper (11) work to get the rebound away from Brownsburg’s Kanon Catchings (14) in the third quarter Sat… Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_8 Chesterton’s Nick Furmanek (23) tries to get to the basket against Brownsburg’s Elhadj Diallo (12) in the third quarter Saturday afternoon at … Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_4 Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish (1) slips between Brownsburg’s Camren Reich (5) and JD Lynch (10) to the basket in the third quarter Saturday after… Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_9 Chesterton’s Sean Kasper (11) takes a shot against Brownsburg’s Elhadj Diallo (12) in the third quarter Saturday afternoon at Chesterton. Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_6 Chesterton’s Justin Sims (4) gets to the basket against Brownsburg’s Bishop Bambo (23) in the second quarter Saturday afternoon at Chesterton. Uploaded-images 1201122-spt-bbk-che_1 Chesterton’s Justin Sims (4) puts down the dunk over Brownsburg’s Elhadj Diallo (12) in the third quarter Saturday afternoon at Chesterton.