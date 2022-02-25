When it comes to scoring, no one does it better for Michigan City than Jamie Hodges Jr.

Jamie Hodges Jr. continues setting records for Michigan City. On Tuesday, Hodges scored 42 points against Bowman, breaking Daijon Reddix’s single-game program record.

Against Bowman, Hodges came out hot and broke the record despite a running clock in an 86-42 win.

“It started right out of the gate,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “I think he scored our first 13. … It’s nothing new for us: We get to see it every day in practice. For the last month, I feel like Jamie’s trying to take his game to another level, and we certainly are not afraid to let him do that.”

The single-game record is just the latest feat for the point guard. This season he passed the 1,000-point mark, set the Wolves' single-season scoring record and also become the program’s career scoring leader. And as a junior he’s got more than a year left to extend those marks.

“He’s a dynamic scoring point guard,” Wells said. “He’s got a great combination of speed and strength. He scores at all three levels, he’s shooting a high percentage from the 3-point arc. His mid-range, pull-up game is really improved and has become a strength. Obviously, he doesn’t need a very big crack as far as getting to the rim is concerned.”

Hodges’ elevated play has led to team success for the Wolves (14-8). Michigan City is averaging 86 points over its last three games: wins over Bowman, Merrillville and La Lumiere Blue.

“He’s a really good passer,” Wells said. “So what happens when he’s being assertive is: Now all of a sudden he gets in the lane and defensively it’s pick your poison. Are you going to double off of him?

“We’ve got some other kids that have really stepped up,” Wells continued. “T’lijah Robinson, a kid that was 9-of-31 from the arc coming into the La Lumiere game, he ended up with 10 3s (made). It has a lot to do with the fact that Jamie gets all the attention. As long as he’s trusting his teammates and his teammates are ready to step up good things happen. And he’s not afraid to pass it and he trusts them.”

Manna's big night

Kaden Manna said he didn’t expect Marquette’s senior night against West Side to be much different than any other game as he headed into the day. That all changed when the senior big man walked out onto the court with his parents before tip-off.

“I realized, ‘This is really the last time I’ll play here,’” Manna said. “I played with a lot more urgency because it was our last game there.”

That urgency showed immediately once the game began, as Marquette jumped ahead 18-0. Manna scored the first seven points of the game. He said he wasn’t aware in the moment of his own numbers, instead was looking to get his classmates involved.

“I really wanted to get some of the seniors who don’t get to play as much as the rest of us — I really wanted them to score so they could get that moment,” Manna said. “I just let it come to me.”

Manna, who averages 15 points and 10 rebounds, had a double-double before halftime. He finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds as Marquette (12-9) held off a late Cougars run to win 72-61.

“We feel like that was a big win for us,” Manna said. “It gives us a lot of confidence heading into sectionals. We’re just trying to fix all the tiny stuff, the flaws we have so we can go into sectionals and come out with a sectional title.”

Blackhawks up

In Drew Eubank’s fourth season as Westville coach, the Blackhawks managed to do something they’d only accomplished one other time in program history: win the PCC Tournament.

The only other time it happened was 2017. In late January, Eubank's team found another gear at the right time.

“The cool thing about that tournament is you get a great atmosphere, a great crowd,” Eubank said. “It brings out, not necessarily the teams that are the best, but the teams that are the toughest in those circumstances. Our guys, at least for those couple of games, dug down and found something in themselves I’m not sure they knew they had.

“That was a lot of fun to sit and have that courtside seat to watch,” he added.

Those three tournament wins — over South Central, Boone Grove and Kouts — were part of a nine-game win streak Westville (12-8) had during January.

Eubank said it has been a mix of experienced players, seniors and underclassmen, who have helped Westville have its first winning season since 2018-19, his first with the program.

Senior guard Julian Ellis averages about 20 points per game, and senior forward Kenny Pepper averages 12 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Gavin Hannon was top 10 in the state in assists as a freshman and projects to do the same this season. Fellow sophomore Kaden Pepper, a forward, averages eight points and five rebounds as well. All four are returning starters.

