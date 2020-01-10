Whether it’s the first quarter or the fourth quarter, Bowman’s senior forward displays his relentless motor and freakish athleticism all game long.
Friday night against Times No. 3 West Side, the Eagles needed every bit of their fearless leader’s effort to knock off the Cougars and claim a statement 58-53 victory. Williams finished the night with a game-high 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and one highlight-reel dunk.
“Just like the other game (against Milwaukee Hamilton), they blocked my first one, and I dunked on another dude,” Williams said. “They blocked it this time, and I dunked on another dude. It’s going to keep happening. I’ll never give up.”
Bowman (9-5) squandered a 14-point lead in the third quarter and trailed 44-41 with just a few minutes to play. But on a broken play, Williams found himself wide open on the baseline. The senior called for the ball, caught a skip pass and then burst toward the basket and threw down a vicious two-handed tomahawk jam to spark one last run by the Eagles.
“I just don’t want to lose,” said Williams who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. “I want my team to win, and these are my brothers. We’ve been working for this. Everybody has been doubting us. Everybody came into this gym (Friday night) to see us lose, and we won.”
Senior guard Jessie Walker was also a catalyst for Bowman, scoring 12 points off of the bench and making his first five shot attempts. He also had two rebounds and two assists and was praised by Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson for his decision making against West Side (7-4).
The 6-foot left-hander isn’t super athletic, but he excelled Friday night by utilizing his change of pace. On several occasions, Walker left defenders guessing as he probed around the court finding scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.
“I was mainly trying to get revenge,” Walker said. “I just had to stay focused and get the team a win. We lost the first one (against West Side on Nov. 29), so I was just trying to get the second one back. … We have a tough team, and we just gotta keep pushing no matter what.”
Robinson believes his team still has a lot of room to grow, but he also said that it’s began to turn a corner. The Eagles are on a three-game winning streak, including victories over Andrean on Thursday and West Side on Friday, and are getting quality minutes from several players.
Senior center Raymond Terry, who has struggled with his consistency, even stepped up. He scored 11 points to go along with four rebounds and a game-high five blocks.
“Raymond is starting to come into his own, ever since the Lake Station game,” Robinson said. “He’s having fun again and getting his confidence back. He’s finally starting to use his foot-work, head fakes and hook shots. I’m really proud of him.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.