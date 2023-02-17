DYER — It meant a little more to do it at Illiana.

Illiana Christian won a 61-58 game at Lake Station to clinch the Greater South Shore Conference crown last season. The Vikings also beat the Eagles in the sectional two years ago.

So Lake Station arrived at shoe corner with a little extra motivation and came away with a 57-53 win.

“This is everything. We’ve been waiting for this since my freshman year. To get this accomplished today, it means everything to me,” senior Willie Miller said. “It felt bad losing to them at home so we had to return the favor.”

Lake Station players, coaches and even parents looked like a weight had been lifted as they took pictures with the conference trophy after the game.

“We set a goal to finish what we couldn’t last year, finish what we started with these guys. For them to finish it out this way against a good team on their floor, I think our guys really understood what it took to get the job done,” coach Bob Burke said. “It means the world.”

Miller led all scorers with 21 points, including five fourth-quarter free throws.

A boisterous Illiana student section chirped and chanted at the Eagles all night. At one point, Miller hit a 3-pointer and held his hand to his ear to give the Vikings faithful a little back.

“I love playing big crowds that talk a lot,” Miller said. “I love talking stuff back to the crowd. It was a fun experience.”

The Eagles (18-2, 8-0) scored the game’s first eight points. Illiana (16-4, 6-1) didn’t score until a Cody DeJong lay-in over four minutes after the tip.

At times, the Vikings offense looked out of sorts by Lake Station’s length and athleticism. To add to Illiana’s problems, leading scorer Luke Van Essen picked up his second foul less than three minutes into the game and spent the bulk of the first half on the bench.

“The first quarter has been a struggle for us all year so for them to come out and set the tone was huge,” Burke said. “They do a really good job of finishing at the rim and we took some of that away. That’s been the focus all week, defense first.”

The lead grew to as large as 11 in the second quarter, despite the Eagles’ own foul issues. Miller picked up his second late in the first quarter and his third in the second quarter.

The Vikings pushed back in the second half, cutting the lead to as little as three at multiple points. Van Essen and Andy Spoelman hit big shots at important times, but Miller and Armoni Gonzalez always seemed to have a counter.

“Willie’s done that his whole career as a four-year starter for us. Armoni’s really stepped that part of his game up this year,” Burke said. “We lean on them in tough situations and tonight they really stuck to the game plan and didn’t try to do too much. They trusted their teammates and made the right plays when they needed to.”

Gonzalez finished with 13. Spoelman had 18 for Illiana while Van Essen scored 16.

“Coach (Burke) was just telling us ‘We got to play 32 minutes. We got to start off hot,’” Miller said. “We just started off hot, stayed in it, hit our free throws and stayed disciplined defensively. You see the results.”

