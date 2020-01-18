GARY — Anthony Hines is fed up.
Hines, a boys basketball assistant at Roosevelt, is going over zone defenses with his players, and his frustration has reached a breaking point.
He stops practice and goes on a rant.
“When I was playing, it was standing room only in Gary!” says Hines, who graduated from Lew Wallace in 1990. “That’s what you guys should be striving for. That’s what you all should want.”
Eight players are standing on the court at the Gary YWCA as Hines delivers his message. When he believes his words have resonated, he continues going through drills — stepping in as the ninth player — and then wraps up practice.
But that’s the thing.
Hines’ speech may have hit home, but his team still doesn’t have one. The Panthers’ historic school and home gym have been closed for almost a year after extremely cold temperatures last winter caused major damage to the nearly 100-year-old building.
Students and classes have been moved to the Gary Area Career Center, and for the most part, Roosevelt’s boys and girls basketball teams have been left to fend for themselves. With backing from the school’s alumni, both squads have rented out the Gary YWCA for practice, and try to find ways to make their situation as normal as possible.
However, Panthers boys head coach James Scott admitted that the transition hasn’t been easy. Roosevelt, which is 2-8 heading into a Jan. 29 game at River Forest, has played every game on the road this season. And as much as Scott would like to focus on his team’s on-court development, a lot of his attention is put toward simply maintaining program.
“I just tell my kids to stay resilient and to continue to work hard,” Scott said. “Regardless of our facility, if we continue to work as a unit, we’ll be much better. … We don’t have access all of the time, but we practice five days a week and sometimes we go six.
“All of this is going to make us a lot stronger mentally.”
Scott played at Roosevelt and graduated in 1986. He is in his fourth season as the Panthers’ coach and remembers when his alma mater won its second state championship in 1991. Back then, Roosevelt basketball was a force to be reckoned with.
Now, the program and school are hanging on by a thread, and it may be too late to rebuild. On Thursday, the emergency management team overseeing the Gary Community School Corp. recommended the closure of Roosevelt, which would effectively mark the end of an era.
Roosevelt was Gary’s first and only high school built exclusively for African Americans.
Junior guard Brandon Clark takes a lot of pride in being a Panther and has heard a lot about his school’s legacy on and off of the court. He said it would mean a lot to finish out his career in the team’s original building, especially considering how much his squad has gone through.
Clark and his teammates don’t have a student fan section cheering them on or the luxury of running out onto their own home court on game days.
All they have is each other, and Clark believes that says a lot him and the rest of the players who have remained invested in the program.
“If you’re not mentally tough, you’re not cut for this, and you shouldn’t be playing basketball,” Clark said. “We don’t have a gym, but it makes our bond even closer. … Our coaches are 100% positive every day.”
Regardless of what happens going forward, Hines and Scott plan to continue being there for all of their players.
“With our facility issues and the school uncertain of being open, the numbers are continuously dwindling because of the challenges we’re faced with,” Hines said. “But for Coach Scott and myself, we does this for the love of the game. It’s taken us out of the city of Gary, into college and back. So the kids that show up and want to be here, that shows something.
“I’m more than willing to give back to that.”