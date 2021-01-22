Without top two scorers, No. 3 Chesterton rallies past No. 5 Crown Point

Eaton talked about how Grayson makes the Trojans go.

“He just gets everything ready and set,” Eaton said. “He runs our team. He organizes us and always makes sure we’re in the right places. He’s such a quick, explosive player that it’s really easy to get open because he draws so much attention. So when he drives, you just move and he’ll find you.”

Without Grayson creating open shots, the Trojans had to rely on ball movement that was as patient as it was rapid, resulting in open 3-pointers. They made 10 of 27 from long range, five coming in the third quarter, which the Trojans won, 17-8. Eaton made two 3-pointers in the quarter.

Armed with beautiful rotation on his soft shot, Guest made 4 of 7 3-point attempts, consistently hitting shots in big spots.

Guest’s first triple tied the score, 11-11, early in the second quarter and Chris Mullen made a pair of free throws, banking in the first one, to give the Trojans their first lead, 13-11.

Mullen and Guest teamed on a huge play late in the fourth quarter after Crown Point (6-1, 1-1) had come back from an eight-point deficit to take a one-point lead.