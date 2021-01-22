Without top two scorers, No. 3 Chesterton rallies past No. 5 Crown Point

CHESTERTON — Facing Crown Point’s driven, cohesive team under any circumstances is a tough challenge, all the tougher when you’re missing your leading scorer and leader period, plus your second-leading scorer.
Chesterton overcame that and a rough start to give visiting Crown Point its first loss, 46-38, Friday night in Duneland Athletic Conference competition.
Playing without star point guard Travis Grayson and second-leading scorer Sean Elliott (injured foot), the Trojans prevailed despite four 2-point field goals all night.
Adhering to privacy laws, Chesterton coach Marc Urban said of Grayson: “He’s home not feeling well. That’s all I can say.” How long does the coach expect to be without his star player? Again, “He’s home not feeling well,” was the response.
Times No. 3 Chesterton (12-1, 3-0) opened the game like a team playing without its leader, and fifth-ranked Crown Point took advantage, racing to an 11-3 lead.
“It took us a while to get adjusted to playing without our point guard and scorer, but once we got our feet under us in the second quarter we started knocking down shots,” Trojans senior Charlie Eaton said after sharing team scoring honors (13 points) with Owen Guest and contributing five assists. “We didn’t play very good defense in the first quarter, but we fixed that up, we held them and we got really good shots.”
Eaton talked about how Grayson makes the Trojans go.
“He just gets everything ready and set,” Eaton said. “He runs our team. He organizes us and always makes sure we’re in the right places. He’s such a quick, explosive player that it’s really easy to get open because he draws so much attention. So when he drives, you just move and he’ll find you.”
Without Grayson creating open shots, the Trojans had to rely on ball movement that was as patient as it was rapid, resulting in open 3-pointers. They made 10 of 27 from long range, five coming in the third quarter, which the Trojans won, 17-8. Eaton made two 3-pointers in the quarter.
Armed with beautiful rotation on his soft shot, Guest made 4 of 7 3-point attempts, consistently hitting shots in big spots.
Guest’s first triple tied the score, 11-11, early in the second quarter and Chris Mullen made a pair of free throws, banking in the first one, to give the Trojans their first lead, 13-11.
Mullen and Guest teamed on a huge play late in the fourth quarter after Crown Point (6-1, 1-1) had come back from an eight-point deficit to take a one-point lead.
Mullen (six points, 11 rebounds) came up with an offensive rebound after a missed free throw, a possession that ended with Guest burying a 3-point shot to put the hosts up four points.
“Chris has an insane motor and just makes plays,” Urban said. “Whether it’s basketball or football, I’d love to have him on my team because he’s a stud.”
Mullen’s work down low helped Chesterton gain a 28-17 rebounding advantage.
“A lot of the difference was on the boards tonight,” Bulldogs coach Clint Swan said. “They just killed us on the offensive glass.”
Swan prepared his team to face Grayson, but wasn’t about to say that in any way rattled the Bulldogs.
“It was advantage us all the way with them not having (Grayson) and Elliott, but they came out and were really tough tonight, played extremely well and deserved to win,” Swan said.
Ty Smith led Crown Point with 13 points and Drew Adzia added eight points.