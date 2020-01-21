Woods brothers help No. 3 Hammond cruise past EC Central

This year, the 6-foot-1 guard has appeared in six varsity games, and he scored a season-high 10 points off the bench against EC Central (4-7, 1-1). Jordan Woods said he is getting more comfortable with the speed and physicality of playing against upperclassmen, and he showed it with a couple of acrobatic layups and a highlight-reel assist in the fourth quarter.

Leading 68-38, Jordan Woods weaved through several Cardinals defenders while driving to the basket and dished a no-look pass to Reed. The 6-7 forward finished off the play with a thunderous, right-handed tomahawk jam that brought the Wildcats’ fans to their feet.

“It was nothing,” Jordan Woods said with a laugh. “It was a crossover to the big man, and he dunked it. It was amazing just seeing the crowd.”

Hammond (11-2, 2-1) still hasn’t lost a game in 2020 and will be back in action Saturday afternoon for a conference home game against Gavit. Moore said his squad’s last defeat — a 69-62 conference loss to West Side on Dec. 13 — humbled his players, and they’ve used it as motivation ever since.