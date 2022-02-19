Xavier Bradley, EC Central clamp down on defense vs. Bishop Noll

EAST CHICAGO — NBA Hall of Fame Scottie Pippen was widely known to be the second-leading scorer but also the best defender on the Michael Jordan-led Bulls teams in the 1990s.

While it's not a strict comparison, EC Central junior Xavier Bradley takes on that role for the Cardinals, who beat Bishop Noll 90-62 on Friday night.

"I always want their best scorer," said Bradley, who scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

EC Central coach Grayling Gordon gave Bradley his wish, assigning him to Bishop Noll's Ahmad Artis.

Coupled with a good defensive effort from Chris Stribling, Artis, who averages 17.8 points per game, was held scoreless in the first quarter and was limited to two points in the fourth.

The bulk of Artis' points came on six free throws.

"We knew Artis was their main scorer and I needed to stay on him," Bradley said.

Bradley also hit two of his crucial 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to start the third quarter.

After he hit one on the opening possession for EC (7-11) in the third quarter, he stole the ball and quickly hit another in response to a quick basket from Bishop Noll (9-10).

Bradley leads the team with 24 3s and is second in scoring with 10.2 points per game.

"He told me today that he was gonna shoot the ball well," Gordon said. "'X' spends a lot of time shooting the ball and it's paying off."

Winners of four straight, the Cardinals also have won 10 of the last 11 in the series with Noll and are are looking for their first sectional title since 2017.

Gordon believes the team is now finally starting to play up to its potential and part of that comes with Bradley's emergence.

"We started slow, but now the guys are starting to build some confidence and taking practice into their games," Gordon said. "I'm on 'X' all the time to shoot the ball because once he has his confidence going, his mechanics are pure."

