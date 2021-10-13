Adam Gibson leading Illiana Christian in historic season

DYER — Illiana Christian’s boys soccer team is on a historic run this season and Adam Gibson is a big part of that.

Not only does Gibson lead one of the area’s best defenses, he lines the field, puts the gear away and even washes the pinnies. The Vikings often play video games and eat at his house before games. The team would have trouble operating without him.

“I’m a Christian. Serving is more important than soccer. I want to be a leader and the best way to be a leader is to serve,” the senior defender said. “It’s just helping out in any way I can.”

Coach Todd Bevan backed that up. He said Gibson is as high-character a player as he’s coached in his six seasons with the Vikings.

“He’s a servant leader for our program,” Bevan said. “He doesn’t get a lot of recognition because he plays center back but he is definitely the person who keeps us together as a cohesive unit.”

Illiana Christian fell apart while Gibson missed a Sept. 23 match at Griffith with a deep bruise. The team was so out of sorts it forgot to bring the gear bags. The result of that discombobulation was a 4-0 loss.