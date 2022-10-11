Alex Jennings, Portage boys soccer find their groove

PORTAGE — Few outside the program expected Portage to be here but the Indians knew it was possible.

“We believed in ourselves,” junior Alex Jennings said. “The guys over the season have bonded together more and helped each other out after the tough times. We eventually found what worked on the field and got the results that we needed.”

Portage (14-5) is on a roll lately after starting the year with two losses and at one point being 5-4. Take away a 9-0 loss to Chesterton in a Sept. 28 game that got away from the Indians and they’re outscoring opponents 33-5 with nine wins since Sept. 14.

That includes an upset of favorite Valparaiso 3-2 in the Class 3A Hpbart Sectional championship Saturday.

Jennings scored a go-ahead goal in the second half of that one. Colin Szcudlak tallied the game winner with about five minutes left to give Portage its first sectional championship since 2010.

“We knew that we were a different team than when we lost to them at the beginning of the season,” Jennings said. “We knew we stood a chance.”

The Vikings won that regular-season meeting 7-0 way back on Aug. 17. Senior Enrique Uex couldn't play after getting a red card against Munster two days earlier. Several other Portage players were in different roles than they occupy now.

“A lot of things have changed since then,” coach Matt Plawecki said. “We’re just kind of buying in now, the last couple weeks, with who we are and how we want to play.”

Portage avenged losses to not only Valparaiso but also Hobart in the sectional. This Wednesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal game with Duneland Athletic Conference rival Lake Central offers a chance to erase another regular-season hiccup from memory.

Lake Central beat Portage 3-1 on Sept. 7. One of those Lake Central goals was on a penalty kick.

“I’m prepared,” Jennings said. “I think we can definitely beat them.”

Jennings has eight goals and eight assists since that game with the blue Indians. He leads the team with 14 scores and 11 helpers, overall. Coaches moved him from center midfield to forward last week and his game jumped another notch.

“It was just a little bit of tweaking we did in the middle of the Lowell (sectional opener),” Plawecki said. “We kind of liked it so we left him up there. He uses his speed well, sees the game well, reads things well, so we made that adjustment and it’s worked out.”

That’s not the only personnel move Portage made in the later half of the season. Plawecki and his staff are in their first season with the Indians. It took some time for them to get comfortable with players and vice versa. The lineup is finally as it should be, they believe, and the Indians think they’re peaking at the right time.

“These (coaches) have a good game plan and they adapt to what our skills are,” Jennings said. “We’ve never won a sectional title so a regional title would be on a whole other level.”