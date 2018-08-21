Big picture: Bishop Noll used a hat trick from sophomore striker Jake Wichlinski to win its fourth straight match to open the season with a 5-0 decision over Lowell.
Wichlinski tallied goals in the 15th, 49th and 70th minutes, respectively. The Warriors tacked on two goals less than a minute apart that started in the 69th minute and ended with Wichlinski's goal. Lowell had its two best scoring opportunities within three minutes between the 22nd and 25th minutes after having direct kicks from 30 and 35 yards out, but both went over the crossbar.
Turning point: Bishop Noll went up 2-0 in the 31st minute after junior Joey Minor drove into the Lowell box near the touch line and crossed a ball into the center, where freshman Miguel Gonzalez headed the ball in for the score.
Bishop Noll player of the game: Warriors sophomore striker Jake Wichlinski scored three goals, with one coming in the 15th minute on an assist from senior midfielder Henry Smith.
Lowell player of the game: Red Devils freshman keeper Quinn Rosenthal grabbed 12 saves despite Noll dominating possession throughout the entire match.
Quote: "I like playing a lot of games early because we get a lot of good tests early on and it's a good way to see what we can do to see what works for us as a team," Bishop Noll coach Quinn Cloghessy said. "It's been a great start because guys aren't getting stagnant. They still have the same drive as last year."
Beyond the box score: Bishop Noll senior forward Pedro Flores scored his first goal of the season and the fifth for his career. "I'm just trying to improve more and learn from the guys in front of me," said Flores.
Up next: Hebron at Lowell (0-1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll (4-0), 6:30 p.m. Thursday.