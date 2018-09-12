HESSVILLE — Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater had an unusual wish after Monday night's match against Morton.
"I just hope and pray that he gets a professional contract before sectionals," Rainwater said. "He's as good as a player you can see and is the most difficult to game plan against because of his ability to play in space and the way he gets his team involved."
While that may not seem like a wish that is going to happen for the longtime coach, something on the completely opposite side of the spectrum will most assuredly happen for the Class No. 7 Indians.
At some point or another, if everyone stays healthy and neither team loses in sectionals, the Indians will have to deal with Morton speedy senior midfielder Alexis Cantero and the rest of the Governors (8-0-1), who finished in a 0-0 draw with L.C. to remain undefeated in the regular season.
Morton is currently riding a 37-match regular-season unbeaten streak.
"I'll tell anyone who listens," Morton coach Chris Jagadich said. "No one has a motor like Alexis, maybe except for (Morton senior midfielder) Oscar (Fernandez)."
Cantero has had his share of adversity, though, throughout his high school career.
For one, he's been battling back problems since his freshman year when he was enrolled at Gavit.
"I went to Mexico and had therapy and I do my stretches every night," said Cantero. "Sometimes my lower back can get tight, but it's otherwise good."
After playing for the Portland Timbers during his sophomore year, he came back to Morton as a junior.
That year, Cantero was voted on to the 2017 Times All-Area First Team and the ISCA All-District 1 First team as well.
But a humble person like Cantero will give credit where it's due.
"I've been playing with my team since I was 10 or 11, so it makes it easier," he said. "I personally try to do my own thing by creating for my talented teammates."
Many regarded Cantero as one of the three best players in Northwest Indiana not just last year, but this year as well.
Does Cantero think he's the best player in the region? Not exactly.
"I don't consider myself the best," Cantero proclaimed. "There's a lot of good players out there and I stand out more by doing more for my team."
Morton lost 6-5 in a shootout to Lake Central in last year's E.C. Central sectional final.
After the first group of shooters the score was tied at five and Cantero was up next for his team, but his shot was pushed wide to the left and Lake Central went on to win its Indiana state record 15th straight sectional title.
When asked what Morton has to do to make the outcome different, the answer was simple for Cantero.
"The game last year was kind of a lot and I didn't feel right. I felt kind of heavy," Cantero admitted. "But we might have a chance to win sectionals if we can play how we know we can play."