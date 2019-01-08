Amid Chesterton's thrilling run to the 2018 Class 3A boys soccer state title, postseason recognition was the last thing on coach Lucas Sabedra's mind.
In the wake of the Trojans' 21-0-2 season, however, awards have come pouring in. Sabedra is the latest honoree, being named United Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year for large schools in the Fall Great Lakes Region. He will be recognized Saturday at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Chicago.
"All those other things that you focus on, during the time, you don't really think about this extra stuff afterwards," said Sabedra, who is also a Chesterton grad. "You don't really think of those things too much throughout the whole process, but it just happens with the territory."
Sabedra's honor follows All-American recognition for senior defender Jack Eaton and junior forward Seth Conway, but this award was a bit more surprising. The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association named Fort Wayne Canterbury's Greg Mauch its boys Coach of the Year, so Sabedra said he didn't expect to receive a regional award.
"I thought it was pretty cool," Sabedra said. "I was excited to hear about it. This whole season has been an awesome ride and journey so far, so everything after the state championship is a bonus."
The award rounded out an impressive first year as head coach for Sabedra, who is scheduled to bring back leading goal-scorers Zack Bowser and Conway, plus all-area goalkeeper Charlie Eaton in 2019.
Sabedra credited Chesterton's deep talent pool as a major factor in the Trojans' success, but Jack Eaton, who has signed to play at Valparaiso University, said Sabedra's tutelage helped him build his skill and strength to the Division I-level.
"You could just focus on your starting 11, but he focuses on everyone, which I think is just amazing, team-building-wise," Eaton said. "(The coaches) just do a really good job of developing and keeping in touch with the players, which is really important — keeping them in love with the game."