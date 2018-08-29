MUNSTER — Back on Oct. 3, 2016, Munster entered sectional play against a then upstart Morton team that went undefeated in the regular season, outscoring its opponents by a margin of 70-2 in the process.
The Govenors came out firing in that match, as they outshot the then defending 14-time sectional champs 6-1 over the first 24 minutes.
Then David Dafiaghor happened.
Back then Dafiaghor, a sophomore, was supposed to take a corner kick after a Morton committed a foul in its own box, but then senior Kiriako Tsoukalas made a last-minute switch and decided to take it instead.
It wound up being the best thing that could've happened to Munster and Dafiaghor, in particular, even though it shouldn't have happened the way it did.
Tsoukalas zipped the ball into the box and perfectly placed it to where the ball could only be struck by one player — Dafiaghor.
"I saw the corner come right to me, I closed my eyes, and scored with my butt,” the timid Dafiaghor said after Munster's 6-0 win nearly two years ago. “It was a very good moment, but I knew the game wasn’t over and I just had to do my part.”
Now a senior midfielder, Dafiaghor is the one making those pretty passes and making even more of an impact this year.
"Back then he was hardly seen and surprised some teams," Munster coach Jim Prasopoulos said.
He placed one over the Lake Central defense on Monday night, which ultimately wound up on the foot of Sean Adams, who scored his fourth goal of the year to put Munster up 1-0 at the 41:13 mark of its eventual 2-1 loss to the visiting Indians.
"David put a really nice ball into Sean with a lot of backspin," Prasopoulos said. "He's turned into a really nice passer."
A good passer is not the only thing Dafiaghor has turned into.
He's also taken more of an interest in his studies and overall character as he's matured and gotten older.
"I was getting all C's and getting into trouble as a freshman, but now I'm getting all A's and have no behavioral issues," a proud Dafiaghor said. "I owe it all to coach because he instills confidence in me and I've worked really hard since sophomore year because of that."
Prasopoulos was floored when he heard about that, but he has always seen the potential in his midfielder.
"David is maturing as a player and his journey to become more of a leader isn't over yet," he said. "I'm extremely hard on David, maybe to the point where he may not like me at some point, but it's good to see so much good come out."