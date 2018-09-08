Sometimes, the family dinner table is the center console.
Lake Central senior Cole Rainwater, Crown Point seniors Karsen Henderlong and Mike Anderson and Crown Point sophomore Alex Svetanoff play soccer for the Indiana Fire Academy in Westfield. Parents rotate driving the group over two hours each way for evening practice three times per week, plus games on Saturday.
That means dinner often comes out of a cooler in the backseat.
“We’ll eat what we call a family meal and we talk about how our days were at school,” Rainwater said. “I don’t really look at them as friends, anymore. I really look at them as brothers.”
They established a routine early. The ride south is usually good for a nap. The way home is for doing homework.
Passing around the aux cord for music is the in-drive entertainment. And they always stop at the same Ricker’s gas station in Sheridan for a post-practice snack.
“It’s definitely easier to have other people in the car with you,” Henderlong said. “It gets boring riding in the car for two hours.”
The rides do more than combat boredom. They can be learning experiences.
“I learn a lot from (the older carpoolers) just from watching them,” Svetanoff said. “You’ve got to use all the time you have to get homework done or to catch up on sleep.”
Jon Henderlong, Karsen’s father, remembers the worry about making things work. His son was first to commit to the Indiana Fire Academy. The other families being there to help was vital, he said.
“You look at what these kids have sacrificed, from a social aspect. It is not, by any means, a normal high school experience,” Jon Henderlong said. “To have kids that can relate to that and they can share that with, it means a lot.”
The group chose to try out for the Indiana Fire Academy even though the Chicago Fire Academy is closer to home. They believed rush-hour traffic would’ve made the trips to and from the Chicago Fire's training facility in Bridgeview, Illinois, comparable to the trip to Westfield.
But the bigger factor was that players in the Chicago system are “owned” by the Chicago Fire MLS team. Should any of them be fortunate enough to play pro soccer in the future, the Chicago Fire would have first rights.
Both Chicago and Indiana are affiliates of the Chicago Fire MLS franchise. But the Chicago academy is supported by the MLS team and operates more as a farm team, Indiana Fire Academy Director Phil Presser said.
“The non-MLS teams like us around the country are essentially designed to produce players for the collegiate level because that’s, more or less, a 99.9 percent chance it’s going to happen,” Presser said. “If we have a player in our market that could be a signed professional, MLS teams are probably already contacting that player to get them to join their club. The reality is that it’s very hard to become a pro right out of high school.”
Presser also coached the three older players on the under-18/under-19 team last year.
“It’s worth it for all of us because we want to play college soccer on a high level and maybe have ambitions to play professionally,” Karsen Henderlong said. “You have to play on the highest level team you can.”
Indiana Fire Academy has produced results. Presser said he’s put 76 of 79 players who’ve graduated from the program on college rosters.
Karsen Henderlong, ranked the No. 65 player in his class by IMG Academy according to Top Drawer Soccer, earned a scholarship to Xavier. Anderson will play at DePaul and Rainwater committed to Valparaiso University.
“I love the Region. It’s as simple as that,” Rainwater said. “Just being around those coaches, I just instantly fell in love with the university.”
Svetanoff is on pace to join them. He is ranked No. 141 in the class of 2021 by IMG Academy.
“Unlike most college kids, they don’t spend two hours (each way) in the car every day. They don’t need to be able to manage their time like this to be able to handle school and soccer and their social life,” Anderson said. “I think it’s prepared me very well (for college).”
The academy trains in the evenings Tuesday through Thursday with Fridays off for recovery. Saturday is game day, which often requires a good amount of traveling. Sunday is another recovery day. Players spend Monday at home, working out and mentally preparing for the cycle to renew.
This is the routine nearly all year, with four weeks off in December and four weeks off in June.
“It’s definitely difficult, physically. Your body starts to wear down at some point and there’s times when you just get tired. You don’t really want to be going to practice,” Karsen Henderlong said. “You have to really take advantage of Monday and Friday.”
Karsen Henderlong said it took him a couple months to understand how important ice and stretching were on off days.
“It’s difficult, at times, not to wanna puff your chest out,” Jon Henderlong said. “Could he have stayed and won all these things and had his name in the paper a lot? Yes. But that’s not what Karsen’s about. He wanted to challenge himself. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Rainwater’s schedule is even more hectic. He doubles as the Lake Central football team’s kicker. He practices with the Indians on Mondays. He texts with L.C. coaches during the week and plays on Friday nights.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the football team for even letting me do that, working with my schedule,” Rainwater said.
Anderson and Karsen Henderlong each played one season with Crown Point as freshman. Henderlong scored 10 goals that year.
“It was always cool just to see all your friends (at games),” Anderson said. “(The academy’s) definitely taken a toll on my social life but it’s not to the point where I don’t have a social life. I can still go out with my friends and do what I want to do. It’s just a lot more management on my end.”
Rainwater played two seasons for Lake Central, where his dad Jereme coaches. He scored 34 goals and had 28 assists over that span.
“Playing high school, it feels a lot more memorable playing under the lights than at the academy,” Cole Rainwater said.
It was difficult for him to leave his father’s team, he said.
“It was a little awkward, at times, coming home and asking about how his team went and he’s asking me how the academy goes,” Cole Rainwater said. “He’s always 100 percent supportive. He’s always at my games whenever he can be and I’m always at the high school games whenever I can be. Those guys are my friends, as well.”
Svetanoff played one season with the Bulldogs. The goalie played in 13 games and tallied 11 saves as a freshman.
He joined the development academy this summer.
“When I first started playing with (the Fire), I thought they were a really talented group,” Svetanoff said. “The pace of the game is a lot faster. You always have to be communicating and it just takes a lot more to play.”
Jon Henderlong said he heard the grumblings when his son left the Crown Point program. He said he sympathizes with families who aren’t able to provide something like the Indiana Fire Academy for their children.
He also remembers taking his son to club showcases and seeing only two or three midmajor coaches around.
“For other people that might be exploring this, it’s unfortunate that this is what has to be done,” he said. “(Players) aren’t being identified (by college programs) at high school. They’re being identified through travel sports.
“It’s shame. It’s a shame that that’s the way it is, but it is what it is.”