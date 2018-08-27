Big picture: Emilio Zambrano's two second-half goals catapulted Lake Central to a 2-1 win over fellow nonconference boys soccer power Munster on Monday in Munster. "Sometimes as a coach you take losses harder than the players, but in the pig picture it's not the end of the world," Mustangs coach Jim Prasopoulos said. "Part of what's getting us is the isolation situations and we've had ties and losses that way, but they made two good runs and got us." Munster struck first after senior David Dafiaghor used the 15-mile-per-hour wind at his back beautifully, lofting the ball into the Indians' box. Senior Sean Adams had a step on his man and beat Lake Central senior goalkeeper Marcus Orciuch. Zambrano's first goal came at the 56:27 mark after receiving a pass from senior Carson Shrader and beating Munster junior goalie Tim Giannini.
Turning point: Zambrano's second goal put Lake Central up for good in the 63rd minute after he and connected on a through ball from Shrader, the 2017 Times Co-Player of the Year.
Lake Central player of the game: Zambrano - He recorded his second and third goals of the year. "I just try to see the open runs in space and hold the ball at my feet," Zambrano said. "Carson and I have great chemistry."
Munster player of the game: Adams - He scored his fourth goal of the year at 41:13.
Quote: "If you look at the two goals, a normal player is more apt to dribble in the open space, but Carson (Shrader) puts two in from the midfield into Emilio (Zambrano)," Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater said. "If you give Emilio opportunities to score, chances are you're going to be on the bad end because he's a talented striker."
Beyond the box score: Orciuch left the match in the 75th minute after colliding with Munster junior midfielder Marco Amatulli.
Up next: Portage (3-1-1) at Lake Central (5-1), 6:30 Wednesday; Hobart (0-3) at Munster (1-2-2), 6:30 Thursday.