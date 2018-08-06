Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Boys Soccer

ISCA Pre-Season Polls

(Aug. 6)

3A

1. Zionsville

2. Lake Central

3. Hamilton SE

4. North Central

5. Penn

6. Castle

7. Bloomington South

8. Munster

9. Goshen

10. Carmel

11. Morton

12. Center Grove

13. Warsaw

14. Concord

15. Columbus East

16. Harrison (W. Lafayette)

17. Homestead

18. Guerin Catholic

19. Floyd Central

20. Chesterton

 2A

1. Memorial (Evansville)

2. Mishawaka Marian

3. Mater Dei

4. St. Joseph (South Bend)

5. Cardinal Ritter

6. Washington Community

7. Lebanon

8. Concordia Lutheran (Ft. Wayne)

9. Heritage Hills

10. Marion

11. Pike Central

12. Eastbrook

13. Tri-West

14. West Lafayette

15. Greencastle

16. Hamilton Heights

17. Bishop Luers

18. West Noble

19. Leo

20. Lawrenceburg

1A

1. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)

2. Canterbury

3. University

4. Oldenburg Academy

5. Providence

6. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)

7. Boone Grove

8. Scecina Memorial

9. Northeast Dubois

10. Lafayette Central Catholic

11. Greenwood Christian

12. Seton Catholic

13. Argos

14. Park Tudor

15. Vincennes Rivet

16. Bethany Christian

17. Marquette Catholic

18. Blackhawk Christian

19. North Miami

20. Covington

