Boys Soccer
ISCA Pre-Season Polls
(Aug. 6)
3A
1. Zionsville
2. Lake Central
3. Hamilton SE
4. North Central
5. Penn
6. Castle
7. Bloomington South
8. Munster
9. Goshen
10. Carmel
11. Morton
12. Center Grove
13. Warsaw
14. Concord
15. Columbus East
16. Harrison (W. Lafayette)
17. Homestead
18. Guerin Catholic
19. Floyd Central
20. Chesterton
2A
1. Memorial (Evansville)
2. Mishawaka Marian
3. Mater Dei
4. St. Joseph (South Bend)
5. Cardinal Ritter
6. Washington Community
7. Lebanon
8. Concordia Lutheran (Ft. Wayne)
9. Heritage Hills
10. Marion
11. Pike Central
12. Eastbrook
13. Tri-West
14. West Lafayette
15. Greencastle
16. Hamilton Heights
17. Bishop Luers
18. West Noble
19. Leo
20. Lawrenceburg
1A
1. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
2. Canterbury
3. University
4. Oldenburg Academy
5. Providence
6. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)
7. Boone Grove
8. Scecina Memorial
9. Northeast Dubois
10. Lafayette Central Catholic
11. Greenwood Christian
12. Seton Catholic
13. Argos
14. Park Tudor
15. Vincennes Rivet
16. Bethany Christian
17. Marquette Catholic
18. Blackhawk Christian
19. North Miami
20. Covington