Big picture: The Morton boys soccer team remained undefeated in the regular season as its match against Lake Central ended in a 0-0 stalemate Monday night.
Morton (8-0-1) has not lost in 37 straight regular-season matches, which spans two-and-a-half years. The Governors, who are ranked No. 18 in Class 3A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, outshot the No. 7 Indians 7-2, keeping the pressure turned up in Hammond all night long.
Lake Central senior Carson Shrader had a header get stopped in the 20th minute and in the 31st minute the Indians moved the ball into the Morton box and it was free for a second before getting gobbled up by Morton senior goalie David Figueroa.
In the 25th minute, Morton had its best shot to score after Lake Central senior goalkeeper Marcus Orciuch stopped a shot from Morton senior midfielder Oscar Fernandez and Morton's putback attempt sailed over the crossbar.
"You can't say enough about the Morton side. The whole city of Hammond should be proud of these guys," Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater said. "Our shape in front of our back four was good and I'm proud of the way we defended with 10 and 11 guys."
Turning point: In the sixth minute, Morton junior forward Paul Bogarin worked a ball into the Lake Central 6-yard box and rifled one toward the far side of the goal, but Orciuch made a diving save with his fingertips and the ball was cleared to preserve the shutout.
Lake Central player of the game: Orciuch - He stopped seven shots. "He's a great keeper," Morton coach Chris Jagadich said. "We kept attacking and it was a joy to watch."
Morton player of the game: Figueroa - He recorded two saves.
Quote: "The pressure doesn't get to us until we're challenged by a good team, but usually we live up to it," Fernandez said about the 37-match regular-season unbeaten streak. "No matter what is thrown at us, we play as a team and (Monday) we weren't playing as a team as much as we normally do."
Beyond the box score: After losing to Lake Central last year in the sectional final in a shootout 6-5, the Governors shut the Indians out for the second straight year in the regular season after beating Lake Central 3-0 last year on Sept. 11. "Our guys are exceptionally talented and move well because they know each other," Jagadich said.
Up next: Lake Central (6-3-1) at Chesterton (9-0-1), 6:30 Wednesday; Morton (8-0-1) at East Chicago Central, 10 a.m. Saturday.