Amid a wild postseason run, Chesterton's 4-3 overtime win over Northridge in last year's Class 3A regional championship may have been its craziest match.
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association No. 3 Trojans face the No. 10 Raiders on Saturday in a rematch at 11 a.m. in the Class 3A Penn Regional semifinals. If last year's chippy battle was any indication, it will be an emotional morning.
“That was a very heated game,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “It's one of those games that you can't predict and you can't always prepare for, but this is a game our boys are gonna be ready for no matter what.”
If the Trojans advance, they could see a Duneland Athletic Conference rematch with Lake Central, which faces South Bend Adams at 9 a.m. But Chesterton has a major challenge first with ISCA Class 3A No. 10 Northridge.
In last season's match, Chesterton took a 2-0 lead before falling behind 3-2. Jack Eaton scored six minutes before the end of regulation, and Zack Bowser put away a match-winning penalty in overtime. Northridge players challenged the officials after the final whistle, voicing their displeasure with the call.
This year, the Raiders feature a balanced attack featuring Cam Chappell, Carter Stoltzfus and Brody Gust, who have each scored more than 10 goals. But Chesterton's defense has improved over this season — after a September lull when the Trojans conceded in four straight games, they've registered five straight shutouts.
“I think we're starting to see a little bit of senior power in the postseason,” Sabedra said. “I have 12 seniors and none of them want their season to end right now. I think we're seeing a lot more final efforts from those guys, and they're stepping up because they realize the next game isn't always promised.
“I think what we're seeing right now is everything coming together at the end of the season, right when it needs to.”
Tough task for Griffith
Griffith has lost just one match this season and won its sectional for the first time since 2008. But the Panthers will face a new test on Saturday in the Class 2A Mishawaka Marian Regional semis.
Griffith will face No. 19 West Lafayette and explosive forward Carson Cooke, who has scored 44 goals in 19 games. Cooke added another four in the Red Devils' sectional 4-3 first-round victory over Boone Grove on Oct. 7.
Coach Castulo Perez said his back line is playing well, however. The Panthers have allowed just one goal in their last four matches, and center backs Omar Mehisen and Ethan Starks are at the top of their game.
“My defense is in-sync,” Perez said. “Most players are hard to stop 100 percent, but we'll do our best to keep (Cooke) limited.”
Griffith shut out No. 20 Clark in a sectional semifinal victory and is riding high. After losing to Bishop Noll in each of the past two postseasons, the Panthers claimed the championship in front of their home fans on Saturday.
Some coaches in these circumstances might be worried about complacency. Not Perez.
“For us, I think there was actually more pressure with your home crowd and the expectations,” Perez said. “When they play free — without the stress, without the nervousness — that's when they play best.”
Andrean peaking at the right time
Andrean slogged through a rugged schedule this season, but the 59ers never quit. Not even after a 1-12 regular season.
The Class A Niners' played just two regular-season games against teams from their class. Now, they're sectional champs.
Coach Tyler Tampier doesn't think that's a coincidence.
“I think we play one of the most difficult schedules in the area, if not the state,” Tampier said. “In my opinion, I don't strike us winning the sectional as an upset.”
Andrean faces host Argos at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class A regional semifinals, and the hosts pose a big challenge. Argos ranks fourth in the state poll and features three players with more goals than Andrean leading scorer Sam Ruiz.
Still, the 59ers are peaking at the right time. Confidence is at a season high after close sectional wins against Covenant Christian and Kouts, and the defense is jelling after Kelton Williams moved to center back.
Tampier said the team's primary goal was to play its best soccer in October. Andrean allowed just two goals in 174 minutes of sectional action.
“Sometimes we may be outmatched skill-wise, but we'll never be outworked, we'll never be out-hustled,” Tampier said. “When you love what you're doing, it doesn't matter if you're on an eight-game losing streak.”
New ground for Morgan
Morgan Township sits on the other side of the Argos regional bracket from Andrean as the Cherokees won their first sectional in program history. They'll face Bethany Christian at 9 a.m. Saturday.
That comes on the heels of a shootout win over Marquette Catholic to claim the sectional title 4-3. The Cherokees scored 12 goals over three sectional wins, but the Bruins rank sixth in the state poll.