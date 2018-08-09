Will Carroll, Griffith, Sr., F
The ultra-quick senior had a record-breaking season last fall for the Panthers, as he scored an all-time program-best 31 goals to go with 14 assists. He helped his team earn a piece of the Northwest Indiana Soccer Conference title and get to a Class 2A sectional final, where Griffith fell 2-1 against Bishop Noll.
Alexis Cantero, Morton, Sr., MF
Despite his quiet demeanor on the pitch, Cantero is now on everyone’s radar in Northwest Indiana after dazzling his opponents and peers with his 11 goals. Paired with junior Paul Bogarin, the two will provide opposing coaches with even more headaches than last year for the Govs, who have a 29-match winning streak in the regular season.
Danny Salazar, Bishop Noll, Sr., GK
The soon-to-be four-year starter will look to lead his team to an even better showing that last year’s semistate appearance and seeks to also improve on his miniscule 0.95 GAA and five shutouts from last year.
Carson Shrader, Lake Central, Sr., F
The Times Co-Player of the Year from a season ago will have a huge target on his back after posting numbers of 19 goals and 14 assists last year. Part of his success will be determined by if he could have a running mate up top to divert some of the massive attention the senior is going to undoubtedly garner.
Logan Tatalovich, Boone Grove, Sr., MF
The 6-foot-3 senior has already established himself as one of the best players in the program’s history after putting in 21 goals last year and scoring the game-winning goal that gave the Wolves their first-ever regional title. With the entire defense back, Tatalovich will look to take another step forward on the offensive side of the ball.