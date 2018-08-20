Boys Soccer
ISCA Polls
(Aug. 20)
3A
1. Zionsville
2. Hamilton SE
3. North Central
4. Castle
5. Bloomington South
6. Goshen
7. Carmel
8. Lake Central
9. Morton
10. Munster
11. Center Grove
12. Warsaw
13. Concord
14. Floyd Central
15. Chesterton
16. Homestead
17. Penn
18. Guerin Catholic
19. Northridge
20. Fishers
2A
1. Memorial (Evansville)
2. Mater Dei
3. St. Joseph (South Bend)
4. Mishawaka Marian
5. Cardinal Ritter
6. Washington Community
7. Concordia Lutheran (Ft. Wayne)
8. Heritage Hills
9. Eastbrook
10. West Lafayette
11. Marion
12. Bishop Luers
13. Hamilton Heights
14. Lebanon
15. Pike Central
16. Greencastle
17. Tri-West
18. NorthWood
19. Batesville
20. Lawrenceburg
1A
1. University
2. Oldenburg Academy
3. Canterbury
4. Providence
5. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)
6. Scecina Memorial
7. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
8. Northeast Dubois
9. Greenwood Christian
10. Boone Grove
11. Lafayette Central Catholic
12. Seton Catholic
13. Vincennes Rivet
14. Argos
15. Bethany Christian
16. Park Tudor
17. Marquette Catholic
18. Covington
19. Lakeland Christian Academy
20. Central Christian Academy