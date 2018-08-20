Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Boys Soccer

ISCA Polls

(Aug. 20)

3A

1. Zionsville

2. Hamilton SE

3. North Central

4. Castle

5. Bloomington South

6. Goshen

7. Carmel

8. Lake Central

9. Morton

10. Munster

11. Center Grove

12. Warsaw

13. Concord

14. Floyd Central

15. Chesterton

16. Homestead

17. Penn

18. Guerin Catholic

19. Northridge

20. Fishers

2A

1. Memorial (Evansville)

2. Mater Dei

3. St. Joseph (South Bend)

4. Mishawaka Marian

5. Cardinal Ritter

6. Washington Community

7. Concordia Lutheran (Ft. Wayne)

8. Heritage Hills

9. Eastbrook

10. West Lafayette

11. Marion

12. Bishop Luers

13. Hamilton Heights

14. Lebanon

15. Pike Central

16. Greencastle

17. Tri-West

18. NorthWood

19. Batesville

20. Lawrenceburg

1A

1. University

2. Oldenburg Academy

3. Canterbury

4. Providence

5. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)

6. Scecina Memorial

7. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)

8. Northeast Dubois

9. Greenwood Christian

10. Boone Grove

11. Lafayette Central Catholic

12. Seton Catholic

13. Vincennes Rivet

14. Argos

15. Bethany Christian

16. Park Tudor

17. Marquette Catholic

18. Covington

19. Lakeland Christian Academy

20. Central Christian Academy

