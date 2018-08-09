Boone Grove
The Wolves were new faces to semistate weekend last year, losing to state soccer power Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-0. Boone returns its entire defense, minus three-year starting keeper Max Kidd, who will be hard to replace for the first-time Class A Regional champs.
Chesterton
The Trojans have a program that’s going in a different direction after Jamie Sensibaugh resigned earlier this year. The two-time state runners-up will now be led by Lucas Sabedra, a 2006 Chesterton graduate, and he will have the likes of Bailey Arthur and Jack Eaton back within the 18 returning upperclassmen.
Lake Central
The Indians dismissed Munster in a Class 3A Sectional semifinal and in the process won their 15th straight sectional last year. they have a shot at setting the record for most consecutive sectional titles in Indiana history if they can win in Class 3A once more. Gone is Times Co-Player of the Year Noah Osearo in the goal, but the other POY winner, Carson Shrader, returns for his senior season.
Morton
The Governors are at the forefront of the Northwest Indiana boys soccer scene with their two consecutive undefeated regular seasons. A loss to Lake Central on penalty kicks in a Class 3A sectional final provides motivation. They know what’s in front of them now they have competed with Munster and Lake Central in a sectional, the latter of which they beat in the regular season.
Munster
Now that they didn’t make it out of sectional weekend for the first time in 15 years, the Mustangs will be trying to get back to glory. They’ll have to do it without the highly-regarded Laith Srour, who was lost to graduation.