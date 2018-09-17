Big picture: The Morton boys soccer team experienced a bevy of emotions in its 2-2 draw with host Chesterton on Monday night.
The first 53 minutes went Morton's way and the Governors, who are ranked No. 16 in Class 3A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, were poised to take down undefeated and No. 2-ranked Chesterton. However, that elation turned to frustration after Morton allowed two goals in the last 13 minutes of the match.
Morton did, however, extend its regular-season unbeaten streak to a whopping 39 matches. In typical fashion during the streak, Morton struck first with a goal in the third minute. The ball was pushed in to Governors junior midfielder Adrian Bonilla, who one-timed it over to junior forward Jovanni Salazar. Salazar bicycle-kicked the ball past Chesterton sophomore goalkeeper Charlie Eaton.
Morton added its second goal in the 53rd minute. Junior midfielder Paul Bogarin took Morton's second corner kick of the night and opted for a pass further out to fellow junior midfielder Moises Tirado, who ripped a shot from 25 yards out that beat Eaton.
Chesterton got on the board at the 67:15 mark after junior forward Joey Stark crossed to Seth Conway, who beat
Morton senior goalie David Figueroa. Turning point: Morton was called for a handball in its box and Chesterton sophomore midfielder Nick Biel tied the match at 2 on the ensuing penalty kick with just 39 seconds left.
"There was any one of the three of us who take them, but I was feeling it and it's a dream come true," Biel said on scoring on his 16th birthday.
Morton player of the game: Figueroa - He made seven saves. Chesterton player of the game: Conway - The junior forward scored his 12th goal of the year. Quote: "They have amazing firepower up front and we play one of the toughest schedules in the state, but they have the most talented and creative offensive players up front that we've faced all year," Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. Beyond the box score: This is the first time that Morton has allowed more than one goal in a match this year. It came into the match with seven shutouts. Up next: Hammond at Morton (9-0-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Chesterton (11-0-2) at Portage, 6:30 Wednesday.
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Morton goalie David Figueroa chases down a ball headed for the net.
John J. Watkins The Times
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Morton's Alexis Cantero is chased by Chesterton's Nick Biel.
John J. Watkins The Times
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Chesterton's Nick Biel and Morton's Alexis Cantero chase the ball.
John J. Watkins The Times
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Chesterton's Zach Bowser gets tangled up with Morton's Alexis Cantero.
John J. Watkins The Times
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Morton goalie David Figueroa and Chesterton's Jack Eaton elevate for the ball on Monday night
John J. Watkins, The Times
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Chesterton's goalie Charlie Eaton is stunned by a goal by Morton's Jovanni Salazar.
John J. Watkins The Times
Soccer: Morton at Chesterton
Chesterton's Joey Stark, left, helps teammate Nick Biel celebrate his game-tying goal against Morton on Monday night in Chesterton.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times
Gallery: Soccer - Morton at Chesterton
John J. Watkins The Times