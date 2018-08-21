CROWN POINT — When then-freshman Emilio Zambrano finished playing in his first home varsity soccer match last year, a 3-0 win over Crown Point, he did something unexpected.
After he was done celebrating with his teammates, he came out of the postgame stretch and greeted and introduced himself to a few longtime Northwest Indiana sports media personalities.
"I was raised to be polite and respect my elders and my upperclassmen," Zambrano said after his team's 1-0 win over Crown Point on Aug. 15.
What he didn't know was that the gesture put him on the map off the pitch. What he did on the field over the course of the season also would put him on the Region map.
Zambrano scored four goals last year and one of them came in a 3-1 win over fellow sectional powerhouse Munster, which ended the Mustangs' record 15-year sectional title streak.
Lake Central went on to tie the record after beating Morton in the sectional final, but eventually fell to the aforementioned Bulldogs in the Class 3A Merrillville Regional.
With senior forward Carson Shrader back for his third year starting for the Indians, Zambrano knows he has to step up if his team is going to maintain success and compete for a state title, but he's not exactly sweating it.
"It's been easy because of who's around me," he said. "My teammates have gotten me better and I know they have my back."
Shrader said that his sophomore cohort up top possesses skills that not many have.
"I don't have a lot of pressure out there, honestly," said the 2017 Times Co-Player of the Year. "Teams have to worry about players like Emilio and (junior forward) Jack (Bailey) because they're fast up front. Emilio has stayed cool under the pressure situations."
Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater doesn't have any complaints either, except one.
"Sometimes, I wish he'd be more selfish with the ball," the longtime coach said. "Playing in club with kids his age, he was able to get away with more things and here he's had to play with more brilliance."
Zambrano takes a different approach, however.
"Everything I do is for the team because it takes 11 guys to win and 11 to be strong," he said.
Rainwater said that this is just the beginning of Zambrano's impact within his powerful program.
"Emilio has an innate ability to read a game and situations," Rainwater said. "While he still has a lot of mental growth to go through, you haven't seen him at his best, his strongest or his quickest yet."