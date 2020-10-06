Brawl overshadows Lake Central’s postseason opening win over Bishop Noll

HIGHLAND — Emotions boiled over in an ugly scene during one of the most anticipated boys soccer sectional games in the state Tuesday night.
Lake Central successfully began its quest to get back to the Class 3A state title game with a 4-3 win over Bishop Noll in Tuesday’s opener at Highland. The Warriors came into the match with a 12-1-0 record and hadn’t lost since Aug. 29.
The match was overshadowed by a brawl that took place after a hard tackle less than a minute after the Indians took a 3-1 lead early in the second half. Chaos ensued as punches were thrown on both sides, resulting in a pair of ejections.
“It was unacceptable,” Lake Central coach Shane Cloutier said. “It’s not who we are. Not proud of it. We’ll watch the tape and dissect it. I believe they started the action. We’ll take care of what we can take care of. We’ve also got a game (Wednesday)."
Cloutier later said he expects the IHSAA will review footage of the melee that resulted in Lake Central star defender Quentin Enyeart getting ejected as well as Bishop Noll senior Carlos Figueroa. Enyeart is expected to miss the semifinal against Morton.
“I’m a purist of this game,” Bishop Noll coach Quinn Cloghessy said. “I don’t like seeing anything like that, but these are teenage boys. They’re competitors. Tempers flare, we’ve all been there before, been at that age. I’m not saying anybody was right, I’m not saying anybody was wrong. Things like that happen. Because we’re in a stage like this, the microscope is over us. It overshadows this sectional game. That’s just the nature of the game; overblowing something that was unwanted by both sides, but that was just competition.”
A scrum broke out in the 45th minute on the opposite sideline from the two team benches when Bishop Noll’s Bruno Zamora went to the ground with Enyeart standing over him. Players rushed in from all sides and Enyeart took a punch to the face. As players from both sides continued to throw haymakers, Bishop Noll’s Giancarlo Angel and Lake Central’s Jakob Noldin were pulled away from one another. Noldin broke away from his teammates toward the direction of Angel, who continued throwing punches. Both players were finally separated and remained in the game.
“I just saw people running and everything got a little hectic,” Noldin said. “I kind of blacked out if I’m going to be honest. Things got a little crazy. I want to protect my teammates no matter what. They are my brothers at all costs. I’m not going to let someone do something to them.”
In a twist of irony, Noldin beat Angel to a ball several minutes after play resumed and the Lake Central junior scored his second goal of the half to give the Indians (9-7-0) a 4-1 lead. Bishop Noll wouldn’t go down quietly as Miguel Gonzalez scored less than a minute later and then Zamora converted his second penalty kick of the match to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the 58th minute.
Lake Central dropped several players back for the remainder of the game and held off the equalizer, holding Bishop Noll’s all-time leading scorer Jake Wichlinski in check for much of the game.
“We didn’t need to score another goal,” Cloutier said. “We just needed to make sure we didn’t concede another goal.”
The highly-anticipated match got off to a quick start as the Indians got a goal from freshman Miller Knestric in the 6th minute and took a 2-0 lead in the 14th minute on the leg of junior midfielder Samuel Egnatz. Bishop Noll cut into the deficit midway through the first half when Zamora converted his first of two penalty kicks in the 21st minute.
“We played well; it was the whole build up, the big anticipation,” Noldin said. “We had to capitalize to put us ahead. I truly think this game is going to carry us through sectionals and the whole postseason.”
Morton 3, Highland 0: Ricardo Torres broke a scoreless tie with a penalty kick in the 58th minute and Morton added two more insurance goals to knock in the nightcap. Jesus Montes and Oscar Huerta added goals late in the match and Jair Hernandez finished with three saves in goal for the Governors (3-1-0). Aerik Tanis had seven saves to lead the Trojans (7-5-2).
Gallery: Class 3A boys soccer sectional
