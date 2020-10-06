Brawl overshadows Lake Central’s postseason opening win over Bishop Noll

HIGHLAND — Emotions boiled over in an ugly scene during one of the most anticipated boys soccer sectional games in the state Tuesday night.

Lake Central successfully began its quest to get back to the Class 3A state title game with a 4-3 win over Bishop Noll in Tuesday’s opener at Highland. The Warriors came into the match with a 12-1-0 record and hadn’t lost since Aug. 29.

The match was overshadowed by a brawl that took place after a hard tackle less than a minute after the Indians took a 3-1 lead early in the second half. Chaos ensued as punches were thrown on both sides, resulting in a pair of ejections.

“It was unacceptable,” Lake Central coach Shane Cloutier said. “It’s not who we are. Not proud of it. We’ll watch the tape and dissect it. I believe they started the action. We’ll take care of what we can take care of. We’ve also got a game (Wednesday)."

Cloutier later said he expects the IHSAA will review footage of the melee that resulted in Lake Central star defender Quentin Enyeart getting ejected as well as Bishop Noll senior Carlos Figueroa. Enyeart is expected to miss the semifinal against Morton.