Caden Buxton, Illiana Christian learning lessons and relishing opportunity

DYER — Being named a team captain is always an important distinction.

For Illiana Christian and Caden Buxton, though, it means a little more. The senior midfielder doesn’t jump off of a stat sheet or really even on film, but without him the Vikings are less than they could be and they know it.

“On the field, I’m trying to use my voice a lot and direct the team,” Buxton said. “Off the field, I’m just trying to lead by example and take this team as far as we can go.”

Where Illiana (8-4-2, 6-0) wants to go is deep into the postseason. It took a step in that direction Tuesday when it earned a second straight Greater South Shore Conference championship with a slogging, 1-0 win over Bishop Noll (11-2-1, 4-1). Grant Terpstra scored the game winner with about six minutes left to play.

“We’ve been working all season for this. We really wanted to come out and play our best tonight and we fought the whole time,” Buxton said. “It was a great game from start to finish.”

Buxton picked up a huge save in the second half that kept Illiana alive. The ball was bouncing around the box after a Bishop Noll corner kick and Vikings goalie Hayden Te Grotenhuis was caught in a bad spot.

Fortunately for Illiana, Buxton was there.

“There were a couple weird bounces and it was just reaction for me,” he said. “I just turned around and I don’t even know what happened.”

When Illiana Christian first moved to Indiana, it had no real light at the end of the tunnel. The Vikings weren't admitted to the IHSAA for two years and just joined the GSSC last season. Conference titles are something they cherish even more than most.

“We were playing at a park in St. John, now we’re finally here in back-to-back years at home, under the lights in front of a ton of fans and actually being a part of something, winning something," coach Todd Bevan said. “It’s what we’ve been preparing for not just for one season, like a lot of teams do, but for years now because we’ve been without it for so long.”

The season has been up and down, even the Vikings admit. After an early loss to Munster, their record was 1-2-1. A few weeks later it was 3-4-2 after a pair of losses to Fort Wayne Canterbury and Bethany Christian at an event in Goshen.

Since a 1-1 tie with Crown Point on Sept. 12, though, Bevan believes his team has transformed.

Illiana rattled off five straight wins. The Vikings are confident and happy, ready for another playoff run.

“After that weekend (in Goshen), we had a long come-to-Jesus talk,” Bevan said. “We just said, ‘What do you want to do this year?’ Conference was the number one priority. We got that done today a now hopefully our eyes are on sectionals.”

Illiana lost a shootout after battling Westview 4-4 in the Class 1A regional final last season. The school bumped to Class 2A this year but will host the sectional. It’ll probably have to beat both Boone Grove (13-1-1) and Bishop Noll to move on to the regional again.

“I think that some of those losses really did help to realize we’ve got to keep working, keep pushing to get better,” Buxton said. “We’ve realized we need to work for this. It’s not just going to come to us easily.”