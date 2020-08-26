Chesterton blanks Valparaiso in key DAC match

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Josh Wadowski was familiar with what he saw.

“I make that run all the time in practice and scrimmages and it was there in the game so I took it,” the Chesterton sophomore said. “Our chemistry on our team is really good and (senior Zack Bowser) saw me and played it long. I was just there.”

Wadowski played a ball to Bowser deep in Vikings territory in the 28th minute. He saw an opening and found the ball just in front of the Valparaiso goal, took two dribbles and rocketed it off of Vikings keeper Charlie Eaton’s hands into the net for the game’s first goal.

“We hadn’t tested the goalie, yet, all game so I just took a shot,” Wadowski said. “This was our first challenge of the season, knowing they were going to be a tough team and we were going to get the best of them. It was great victory, overall, for us.”

The Times No. 1 Trojans topped No. 5 Valparaiso 2-0 in a Duneland Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday.

In Chesterton, beating the Vikings counts a little more than a regular win.