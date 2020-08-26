Chesterton blanks Valparaiso in key DAC match

CHESTERTON — Josh Wadowski was familiar with what he saw.
“I make that run all the time in practice and scrimmages and it was there in the game so I took it,” the Chesterton sophomore said. “Our chemistry on our team is really good and (senior Zack Bowser) saw me and played it long. I was just there.”
Wadowski played a ball to Bowser deep in Vikings territory in the 28th minute. He saw an opening and found the ball just in front of the Valparaiso goal, took two dribbles and rocketed it off of Vikings keeper Charlie Eaton’s hands into the net for the game’s first goal.
“We hadn’t tested the goalie, yet, all game so I just took a shot,” Wadowski said. “This was our first challenge of the season, knowing they were going to be a tough team and we were going to get the best of them. It was great victory, overall, for us.”
The Times No. 1 Trojans topped No. 5 Valparaiso 2-0 in a Duneland Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday.
In Chesterton, beating the Vikings counts a little more than a regular win.
“That was the strongest Valpo team, the most disciplined Valpo team we’ve played in years,” coach Lucas Sabedra said. “There was some hype at the beginning of the game. It can get a little chaotic for both teams, especially in a big rival game like this.”
The Vikings (1-1, 1-1) pressed the Trojans early. Much of the first 15 minutes was played within 20 yards of the Chesterton goal.
“We had no time or space to receive the ball and they were constantly doubling some of our major players,” Sabedra said. “They kind of had us pinned a little bit.”
Chesterton (3-0, 2-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A in the latest state coaches poll, regrouped and began finding space for passes in the midfield and creating more pressure on the other side.
The Trojans also held Valparaiso to only three shots on goal for the night.
“The Valpo defense came in with something we haven’t seen before and we just played our game, moved the ball around in the back and were patient,” Wadowski said. “We found the gaps and tired them out.”
Bowser doubled the Trojans’ lead with a goal in the 51st minute.
Valparaiso senior goalkeeper Cole Vandiver finished with five saves.
Gallery: Portage visits Crown Point in girls soccer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!