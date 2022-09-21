Chesterton gets the response it needed beating Lake Central

CHESTERTON — A win Wednesday was necessary if Chesterton was to have the kind of season it expects to. The Trojans tied Penn Saturday and lost the previous two games.

“We’ve kind of been in a slump. Losing to Zionsville, that really knocked us down. (The loss to) Crown Point was like a whole nother level,” senior Gage Torres said. “Today was definitely a game we needed to win, especially for senior night. I haven’t been this excited for a game in a while.”

If a Duneland Athletic Conference title was to be had, a victory over Lake Central (7-7-1, 5-1) was vital. The Indians were the only remaining undefeated team in the DAC.

That is exactly what Chesterton got, taking a convincing 3-0 game.

“It’s the game we needed. It’s the response we needed. The energy was right from start to finish,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “I felt great about it the entire way. It was the perfect response.”

Torres scored twice. The first was in the ninth minute when he took a pass from Danny Serianni, drug it to his left foot and beat Lake Central goalie Jacob Chraca from a steep angle on the left side. His second tally came about five minutes after the break.

“In my years on varsity, the most we’ve lost in a row was one and that was one or two games in a season,” Torres said. “If we’re playing like we should (we’re as good as we have been). Other times, maybe not so much.”

Senior Josh Wadowski had the other score off of Michael Shumate’s corner kick later in the first half.

“This was going to be a good one, no matter what. It’s senior night, I knew that they were going to be ready to play,” Sabedra said. “It was perfect timing. We had all the energy in the world for this game. It was a good response that we needed.”

The Trojans (10-2-1, 5-1) made a concerted effort on defense to give the Indians less space than they’d been giving recent opponents, Sabedra said. It was key to the shutout. Goalie Ethan Boedeker tallied four saves, as well.

Chesterton, Lake Central and Valparaiso split the conference crown last year, each with one loss to one of the other two. The Vikings played Crown Point Wednesday. If the Bulldogs win that game, Chesterton could still win outright if Valparaiso then tops Lake Central next week.

“We had a few injuries, illnesses,” Sabedra said. “We were in a little lull and we know we could’ve performed better in those games. It’s all part of the process and hopefully that’ll make us better in the long run. They were wake up calls, for sure.”

