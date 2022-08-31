 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER

Chesterton overcomes red card, deflected shot to top Valparaiso

090122-spt-bso-val-che_5

Valparaiso’s Michael Gjorseski (19) can’t stop Chesterton’s Gage Torres (13) as he controls the ball in the first half at Chesterton High School Wednesday evening.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

CHESTERTON — Chesterton played a man down for most of the second half and saw Valparaiso score a goal on a shot deflected off one of the Trojans, but still held on to continue its dominance in the rivalry with a 2-1 win Wednesday.

“It’s pride. These guys all play together. They’re all on the same club team. It’s an emotional day,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “They know all the tendencies. It’s just their rivalry and you can’t beat that.”

That knowledge of each other’s tendencies came up big for the Trojans about midway through the first half. 

Vikings striker Jack Isroff had a penalty kick. Chesterton goalie Ethan Boedeker plays with Isroff outside of the high school season.

“I know Jack. I play club with him and I know where he goes on penalties,” Boedeker said. “I fake stepped to my left and then dove to my right. I felt so good after that.” 

The diving stop preserved the shutout until Valparaiso (4-2, 2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) scored with about 10 minutes left in the game. A Vikings shot deflected off a Trojans defender, into the air and past Boedeker. 

“It was just very unlucky on our part,” Boedeker said. 

Chesterton was playing with 10 at that point. Early in the first half, Danny Serianni was given a red card for kneeing a Valparaiso player. Sabedra said the official said it was malicious. 

That made things even more difficult in that type of game.

“It was a rat’s nest. They weren’t responding to what I was doing because it was so loud. You try to explain things and just the emotion of the game, it was very hard to get in the right shape because we had never been in that situation and we hadn’t really practiced it much,” Sabedra said. “In my head, you see what you’re supposed to do but they just weren’t clicking with it.” 

Chesterton (6-0, 3-0) was playing with a lead, though. It got out in front early when sophomore Michael Shumate scored on a put back in the eighth minute. 

The advantage doubled on a Gage Torres score in the 23rd minute. 

Chesterton is No. 2 in Class 3A in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Valparaiso is No. 11. 

The Trojans beat Valparaiso twice last season, including a 2-1 sectional opener. 

“It’s the biggest game of the season. We got a huge crowd today and I’m really grateful for that,” Boedeker said. “I’ve won against Valpo every single year. I’m happy for that.” 

