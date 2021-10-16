Chesterton punches semistate ticket with shutout of South Bend Adams

GOSHEN — A team that wins two state titles in three years can still celebrate a regional trophy.
Chesterton players weren’t any less excited than they were a year ago to hoist the trophy after a 2-0 win over South Bend Adams in the Class 3A Goshen Regional final.
“Every game at this point means something. These guys are all motivated to blaze their own trail,” Trojans coach Lucas Sabedra said. “Just because they were state champions last year doesn’t mean anything. Every inch along this journey matters. They’re taking it day by day and they’re enjoying every part of it.”
The Trojans (17-1-1) were in control of possession almost throughout. Jacob Perkins scored the first goal in the 23rd minute on a rebound shot.
“Josh (Wadowski) challenged the ball and it kind of just laid out perfectly for me. All I had to do was tap it in. Josh Wadowski did all the hard work,” Perkins said. “I just had to tap it in.”
That score gave the senior 20 on the season.
“I didn’t expect to score that many goals. I’ve got a lot of good passes from my teammates and everything’s just kind of fallen into place,” Perkins said.
Benicio Alvarez doubled that lead with a rebound goal of his own just before the break.
Adams (16-3-1) didn’t register a shot on goal until the 53rd minute. Sabedra said the biggest focus, defensively, was Eagles striker Connor McKenna, who came into the match with 21 goals.
“As soon as we shut (McKenna) down, it eliminated a lot of what they do on offense,” Sabedra said. “For us, offense is our best defense sometimes. That was basically the name of the game today. We saw right away that they gave us too much space and respected us too much offensively to where we were able to keep possession and play our game instead of worry so much about theirs.”
The Trojans took an unexpected route to the semistate. Munster beat a higher-ranked Lake Central to meet Chesterton in the sectional championship. Adams beat a better-on-paper Elkhart team to play the Trojans in the regional final.
Elkhart beat Penn on penalty kicks in the sectional final.
“Today would’ve been a rough one if we had to play Penn. Last game would’ve been tough if we had to play LC. You want to beat the best of the best but at the same time, if we can have the easier road it’s fine,” Sabedra said. “Those are very physical, brutal games. If we can avoid a lot of that stuff and get away with an easier trail then we’ll do that.”
Chesterton (17-1-1) will play Noblesville in next weeks’ semistate. The Millers were ranked No. 2 in 3A in the final Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Trojans were No. 4.
“It’s just a step along the way. We have to win this one to get to the next one and get to our final goal, which is state,” Perkins said. “They all mean a lot because we have to win all of them.”