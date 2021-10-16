Chesterton punches semistate ticket with shutout of South Bend Adams

Benicio Alvarez doubled that lead with a rebound goal of his own just before the break.

Adams (16-3-1) didn’t register a shot on goal until the 53rd minute. Sabedra said the biggest focus, defensively, was Eagles striker Connor McKenna, who came into the match with 21 goals.

“As soon as we shut (McKenna) down, it eliminated a lot of what they do on offense,” Sabedra said. “For us, offense is our best defense sometimes. That was basically the name of the game today. We saw right away that they gave us too much space and respected us too much offensively to where we were able to keep possession and play our game instead of worry so much about theirs.”

The Trojans took an unexpected route to the semistate. Munster beat a higher-ranked Lake Central to meet Chesterton in the sectional championship. Adams beat a better-on-paper Elkhart team to play the Trojans in the regional final.

Elkhart beat Penn on penalty kicks in the sectional final.