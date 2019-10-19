MISHAWAKA -- Jerseys untucked or removed, Chesterton's players trudged across the pitch to the far sideline, meeting their fans while a raucous Northridge group stampeded over just 30 feet away.
It was a foreign sight to those who have followed the Trojans the last two seasons.
The defending Class 3A state champs hadn't lost a game since 2017. But Times No. 1 Chesterton couldn't find the goal Saturday, falling 2-0 to Northridge in the Class 3A Penn Regional semifinals.
“The best teams lose in soccer,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “If you look at some of the best teams in the world, they have a 60 percent winning percentage. The fact that we haven't lost a game in two years until now, it's just not normal.
“We can't just assume we're gonna win every single game we're gonna play. Of course we wanted to win this one, and we needed to win this one, and we assumed that we were going to win it, but it just didn't happen. We were not the best team at this moment right here.”
Sabedra took over to start last season and hadn't lost in 42 matches in charge. Chesterton played some of its best soccer of the season at sectionals, defeating Merrillville 5-0 in the title game after a 4-0 win over Crown Point — ranked No. 2 by The Times and No. 7 in Class 3A by the state coaches poll.
Little went to plan in match No. 43. The Trojans created plenty of chances and pressured Northridge's defense in the second half but never broke through.
“I think we had good chances, but I feel like Northridge was playing super defensive,” Chesterton senior forward Seth Conway said. “They had five back for most of the game, so it limited our good chances.”
Northridge controlled possession early before Chesterton took charge when Raiders star forward Cameron Chappell went to the bench. Play remained fairly even until late in the first, when things crumbled for Chesterton.
The lightning-quick Chappell charged toward the box and had the ball knocked away, but it ricocheted over the defense and back into his path. Chappell went down in the box and drew a penalty, and Carter Stoltzfus narrowly beat Chesterton goalkeeper Charlie Eaton to the bottom-left corner as Northridge went up 1-0.
Things got worse for the Trojans when Conway — Chesterton's all-time leading goal-scorer — went off with an apparent right arm injury. Then Micah Wieland cut in from the left side on a counterattack to score Northridge's second.
Conway returned for the second half, but Chesterton (17-1-2) couldn't dig out of the hole.
“For all of our seniors, I think we all played really well throughout the whole year,” Conway said. “I think we'll be known as one of the best classes to ever come through Chesterton — maybe one of the best classes ever to come through soccer in this whole state.”
Zambrano leads LC
Emilio Zambrano played striker last season, but Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater made it clear Saturday: His athletes must be ready to play anywhere.
Zambrano marshaled Times No. 3 Lake Central's defense and scored the first goal as the Indians went up big and won 4-2 over South Bend Adams in the semifinals.
“There's nowhere you can put Emilio on the field and he's not successful,” Rainwater said.
At 6-foot, 170 pounds but with the speed, athleticism and skill of an attacker, Zambrano offers a well-rounded option in defense. Rainwater said he has trained Zambrano since the current junior was 5 years old, and his versatility allowed Lake Central to rest players at multiple positions in the second half in advance of Saturday night's regional final.
Just over 10 minutes in, Zambrano drilled a free kick into the bottom-left corner from 19 yards out. The perfectly placed shot gave Adams' goalkeeper no chance.
“I knew I had to hit it with power,” Zambrano said. “I saw the goalie leaning to the left side, so I saw the opening. The wall wasn't setting up right, so I took advantage of it and buried it in the bottom corner.”
Lake Central created chances early by whipping crosses into the box and testing Adams goalkeeper Coen Coen. The Indians (10-5-3) played at Penn on August 31 and felt the pitch's large size lends itself to attacking from out wide.
LC came close multiple times early and added a second late in the first half when Ben Puch curved in a corner kick. Then Jack Bailey rounded the keeper and tapped in from short range less than a minute into the second half to put the Indians up 3-0.
Adams responded immediately as Connor McKenna fired into the roof of the net. But Lake Central retook a three-goal lead shortly after through Youssef Errihani, whom Rainwater said helped calm the team down when Adams made a push. Bryan Alvarez added a second goal for Adams late.