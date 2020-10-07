Chesterton wins 11th straight over Valparaiso in sectional semifinal victory

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O’Dell’s first assist came in the 21st minute when he delivered a perfect strike that Lane converted to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead over their rivals. Chesterton came into the game with a 10-match winning streak over the Vikings dating back to the 2014 season. That streak included sectional wins in every season from 2014-16.

Holding a 1-0 halftime lead, the Trojans struck quickly in the second half as O’Dell put a perfect ball off the head of Bowser just 71 seconds after play resumed. Bowser pushed the ball into the net for his school single-season record 34th goal of the season and gave Chesterton some insurance.

“We knew coming into the second half that the first goal would be everything,” Sabedra said. “If they score, then the match is tied. If we score, it’s a big relief. It was an even bigger relief when we got the third goal.”

The Vikings (14-3-1), which hadn’t lost in regulation since dropping a 2-0 decision to Chesterton on Aug. 26 didn’t roll over once down three goals. First-year coach Mike Enghofer brought defender Breece Walls up the field and the junior delivered a goal in the 70th minute.