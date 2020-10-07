Chesterton wins 11th straight over Valparaiso in sectional semifinal victory

CROWN POINT — Ryan O’Dell spent last Friday working on corner kicks for the better part of practice. The Chesterton junior would send the ball toward the net only for the shot to be turned away. O’Dell would try again and again to no avail.
Thirty attempts. Thirty failures.
Then came Wednesday’s Class 3A Crown Point sectional semifinal against Valparaiso.
Two attempts. Two goals.
O’Dell delivered perfect corner kicks, finding the heads of Matt Lane and Zack Bowser. O’Dell then knocked in a goal of his own before Chesterton held off a furious Valparaiso rally to advance to Saturday’s title game against the Bulldogs with a 3-2 victory.
“It wasn’t working in practice,” O’Dell said. “I’m glad that we finally figured it out.”
The Trojans (16-2-0) have spent much of the season just dumping the ball short on corner kicks, but coach Lucas Sabedra decided last Friday would be a good day to finally put two plays in to practice corner kicks, even if he knew the results might not deliver.
“It’s hard to get kids to take corner kicks seriously in practice,” Sabedra said. “We went 0-for-30 because they weren’t really taking them seriously. It’s different in a game, but still, if I would’ve bet money on us scoring off a corner kick today, I would’ve lost.”
Support Local Journalism
O’Dell’s first assist came in the 21st minute when he delivered a perfect strike that Lane converted to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead over their rivals. Chesterton came into the game with a 10-match winning streak over the Vikings dating back to the 2014 season. That streak included sectional wins in every season from 2014-16.
Holding a 1-0 halftime lead, the Trojans struck quickly in the second half as O’Dell put a perfect ball off the head of Bowser just 71 seconds after play resumed. Bowser pushed the ball into the net for his school single-season record 34th goal of the season and gave Chesterton some insurance.
“We knew coming into the second half that the first goal would be everything,” Sabedra said. “If they score, then the match is tied. If we score, it’s a big relief. It was an even bigger relief when we got the third goal.”
The Vikings (14-3-1), which hadn’t lost in regulation since dropping a 2-0 decision to Chesterton on Aug. 26 didn’t roll over once down three goals. First-year coach Mike Enghofer brought defender Breece Walls up the field and the junior delivered a goal in the 70th minute.
Valparaiso cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 74th minute when Jack Isroff converted a penalty kick. Walls and the Vikings kept the pressure on the Trojans for the remainder of the match, but Chesterton goalie Charlie Eaton delivered three of his six saves in the final five minutes.
“Breece embodies what we’re trying to do and what we’re all about,” Enghofer said. “He refuses to quit. We were really close to walking off the field being bitter about how far we’ve come this year and how it ended. We fought until the end. It matters to them.”
Crown Point 4, Hobart 0: Gavin Stagg played a role in each of Crown Point’s four goals on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs knocked off Hobart in the Class 3A Crown Point sectional semifinals.
Crown Point will play Chesterton at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship. The Trojans needed a 5-3 advantage in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 9.
Stagg had a goal and three assists to send Crown Point to the sectional title game for the first time in three years. Kyle Alb had two goals and Kristian Simakoski added another as the Bulldogs improved to 12-3-2. Ryan Pimentel had 11 saves for the Brickies (9-5-2).
Gallery: 3A boys soccer sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!