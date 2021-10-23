Chesterton's boys soccer season ends with semistate loss to Noblesville

Brayden Doll scored for the Millers (19-1-1) just 3:17 into the game, and Jake Johns tallied nine minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

Chesterton never recovered.

“I think we didn't just play up to the level we needed to,” Sabedra said. “As far as our pressure on defense, I just feel like it was kind of lax.”

The Trojans never quit attacking and Jacob Perkins got a quality shot on goal in the 38th minute, but Ingle made another save.

Chesterton was trying to advance to win its third state championship in four seasons after winning titles in 2018 and 2020. It just wasn’t how it wanted the season to end. Oros said it will take a while to get over the loss.

“I'm not sure I'll feel better like within a couple of months for me,” he said. “This program means a lot to me. I take losing very personally, and I think I'll use this to remember what losing is like later in life and just win more and treat this like a learning experience. I'm proud to go through it with my (soccer) family.”

Senior Ryan O’Dell said it was a tough loss and not the way the Trojans wanted to go out.

“But it’s soccer, it can go any way,” he said. “It just didn’t go our way tonight.”