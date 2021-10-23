Chesterton's boys soccer season ends with semistate loss to Noblesville

KOKOMO — Chesterton senior Thomas Oros was trying to make something happen for Chesterton on Saturday in the Class 3A Kokomo Semistate against Noblesville at Walter Cross Field.
Chesterton was trying to get some momentum after Noblesville blitzed the Trojans with four goals over the first 25 minutes of the match. Oros got off a clean, strong shot that was on goal, but Noblesville goalkeeper Gabriel Ingle made a leaping deflection over the top of the goal to keep Chesterton (18-2-1) at bay.
“I just saw the opportunity, went with my instincts and felt what I did was right,” Oros said. “Obviously, we wanted to get the momentum going. I felt like we could have built off that, but I was just trying to do the right thing.”
Noblesville, No. 2 in the state coaches Poll, beat No. 4 Chesterton 5-0 to advance to next Saturday’s state championship in Indianapolis.
“It seemed like they were on offensively, and it was a wake-up call for our defense,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “We were giving them too much space and were not organized, not communicating and they took advantage of that.
"They're a very dynamic fluid offense, and I give them credit, because they took it to us the first 20 minutes.”
Noblesville’s Palmer Ault, a Butler recruit, scored back-to-back goals six minutes apart to put Chesterton in a 4-0 hole at the 21:21 mark.
Brayden Doll scored for the Millers (19-1-1) just 3:17 into the game, and Jake Johns tallied nine minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
Chesterton never recovered.
“I think we didn't just play up to the level we needed to,” Sabedra said. “As far as our pressure on defense, I just feel like it was kind of lax.”
The Trojans never quit attacking and Jacob Perkins got a quality shot on goal in the 38th minute, but Ingle made another save.
Chesterton was trying to advance to win its third state championship in four seasons after winning titles in 2018 and 2020. It just wasn’t how it wanted the season to end. Oros said it will take a while to get over the loss.
“I'm not sure I'll feel better like within a couple of months for me,” he said. “This program means a lot to me. I take losing very personally, and I think I'll use this to remember what losing is like later in life and just win more and treat this like a learning experience. I'm proud to go through it with my (soccer) family.”
Senior Ryan O’Dell said it was a tough loss and not the way the Trojans wanted to go out.
“But it’s soccer, it can go any way,” he said. “It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Late in the game after Noblesville added another goal to go up 5-0, O’Dell was issued a red card for what Sabedra was told by the official was a dangerous play.
“He was on top of me, he was trying to walk over me, so I pushed him off,” O’Dell said. “I guess that’s a straight red.”
Josh Wadowski also received a red card.
“Josh was vocal with his own teammate, and (the officials) didn’t like the choice of words,” Sabedra said.
Chesterton will lose 14 seniors to graduation from a team that won a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference and won the school’s seventh regional title.
“This is a great group of seniors,” Sabedra said. “I've seen them play ever since they were in sixth and seventh grade. We were doing futsal in CMS gym, and to see them go from there to where they're at now, how their chemistry is and how they battled out all this together, it's just an amazing group of guys.
"They're all best friends, and they're really tight. It was an honor to be able to coach them this whole time.”
“This was probably the most fun soccer I’ve ever played,” O’Dell said. “It’s been a really fun season.”