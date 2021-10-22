Chesterton's Liam Grimes aims to make most of whatever time he has left in soccer

CHESTERTON — No matter what happens with the remaining game or two for Chesterton boys soccer, Liam Grimes is probably done with the sport in any organized fashion.
The Trojans senior has the ability to play at the next level but is choosing not to.
“I enjoy soccer. I really do love it but at the same time it can sometimes be long and time-consuming. It’s a big commitment,” Grimes said. “I’m not sure I really want to do that (in college).”
There are still some on the Chesterton sidelines who are politely urging him the other way. But Grimes has made the adult decision to focus on his studies.
“He says he doesn’t want to but he should. I think he’s done but maybe we could persuade him, still,” coach Lucas Sabedra said. “We’re trying.”
Grimes will lead the Trojans against Noblesville at Saturday’s Class 3A North Semistate in Kokomo. The Millers (18-1-1) finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Their only loss was to St. Ignatius from Cleveland.
Noblesville has a strong attack, led by two Division I players in Spencer Holland (committed to IUPUI) and Palmer Ault (committed to Butler).
“I know it’s going to be a tough game,” Grimes said. “I know they’re D-I athletes but at the end of the day, when you’re on the field, that doesn’t matter. All I know is that you’re on Noblesville and you’re a high schooler just like me. That’s all I care about.”
A win over Noblesville would set up a 3A state title game with either Carmel or Castle.
Grimes wants to put Chesterton (18-1-1) in the conversation about the greatest boys soccer run in state history. The Trojans have won two of the last three state titles.
North Central won the first three soccer state championships between 1994 and 1997. Fort Wayne Canterbury won three of the next five. Since the class system started in 2011, no school has won three in a four-year period. Chesterton would be the first.
“It would be really nice for our class of seniors to be a dynasty, one of the best soccer teams to ever come through the state,” Grimes said. “To win my senior year would feel amazing.”
The experience of playing so many important games is an advantage the Trojans have over most teams. Sabedra said most of players are on high-level club teams, as well, so they carry a certain level of confidence.
“I think that we know what has to be done, what kind of work needs to be put in to win state,” Grimes said. “That also helps us settle our nerves before a game. We’ve played before and we won.”
The role Grimes plays in that is as the center defensive midfielder. He switched there from the center midfield spot during the season last year. Sabedra said he’s a consistent and technically talented player to depend on, which is important for that position.
Grimes is vital to what Chesterton is trying to do in the back and in transition. He’s able to function in that spot because he’s lost some of the nervousness he had as a younger player.
“Even when he was a little guy as a freshman, he was always with us (at varsity) because he’s so good at possessing the ball and he just fit right in,” Sabedra said. “He’s the core and heartbeat of our team.”
Grimes wants to make sure he remains that for two more games. He doesn’t want Saturday’s match in Kokomo to be the end.
“Right now we have two more opportunities. One game is on Saturday. Hopefully, we can win,” he said. “My goal doesn’t change. Every single year it’s to win state.”