Chesterton's Liam Grimes aims to make most of whatever time he has left in soccer

CHESTERTON — No matter what happens with the remaining game or two for Chesterton boys soccer, Liam Grimes is probably done with the sport in any organized fashion.

The Trojans senior has the ability to play at the next level but is choosing not to.

“I enjoy soccer. I really do love it but at the same time it can sometimes be long and time-consuming. It’s a big commitment,” Grimes said. “I’m not sure I really want to do that (in college).”

There are still some on the Chesterton sidelines who are politely urging him the other way. But Grimes has made the adult decision to focus on his studies.

“He says he doesn’t want to but he should. I think he’s done but maybe we could persuade him, still,” coach Lucas Sabedra said. “We’re trying.”

Grimes will lead the Trojans against Noblesville at Saturday’s Class 3A North Semistate in Kokomo. The Millers (18-1-1) finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Their only loss was to St. Ignatius from Cleveland.

Noblesville has a strong attack, led by two Division I players in Spencer Holland (committed to IUPUI) and Palmer Ault (committed to Butler).