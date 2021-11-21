Chesterton's Ryan O'Dell is The Times' 2021 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

He missed time and had a cap on his minutes during his sophomore year due to a heel problem he attributed to growing pains. It hurt to run. Sometimes it was hard to make it through a full half. O’Dell had to stay on the pitch once he went on because if he came off and stayed still, the pain worsened.

“It took me three or four months to get over that,” he said. “I was frustrated throughout the whole season from not being able to play. When I did get on, I was always thinking in the back of my mind that my heel was going to start to hurt soon. It was nice to get back the next year, playing and not having any pain.”

O’Dell blossomed as a junior as he developed physically and his technical skills got better. He became faster and stronger.

He was always an unselfish player, which made him a perfect player for a position where his responsibilities included distributing the ball and creating chances for others.