Chesterton's Ryan O'Dell is The Times' 2021 Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Chesterton's Ryan O'Dell is The Times' 2021 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

CHESTERTON — In Ryan O’Dell’s four seasons at Chesterton, the Trojans won 77 games and lost just five. They won two state titles, two semistates, three regionals and four sectional championships.

It’s a stretch that the senior played a defining role in bringing to fruition, even if he has a hard time saying so.

“It was a really good four years for all of us seniors,” O’Dell said.

Record-breaking effort: Chesterton dominates en route to second state title in three years

O’Dell, the Times' Player of the Year, spent four years as an attacking midfielder for Chesterton, a key cog in the transition from defense to offense. His ability to see and play to and from both sides of the field was evident early. One of his first starts was the state championship game his freshman season.

BOYS SOCCER: Capehart's late goal brings title to Chesterton

“Going into that game was the most nervous I’ve ever been,” O’Dell said. “Each year, though, I got more confident and felt more comfortable.”

There was a hiccup the next season, though.

He missed time and had a cap on his minutes during his sophomore year due to a heel problem he attributed to growing pains. It hurt to run. Sometimes it was hard to make it through a full half. O’Dell had to stay on the pitch once he went on because if he came off and stayed still, the pain worsened.

“It took me three or four months to get over that,” he said. “I was frustrated throughout the whole season from not being able to play. When I did get on, I was always thinking in the back of my mind that my heel was going to start to hurt soon. It was nice to get back the next year, playing and not having any pain.”

Heels healed: Chesterton’s Ryan O’Dell overcomes growing pains, ready for breakout season

O’Dell blossomed as a junior as he developed physically and his technical skills got better. He became faster and stronger.

He was always an unselfish player, which made him a perfect player for a position where his responsibilities included distributing the ball and creating chances for others.

“I used to not be that good of a shooter,” O’Dell said. “Sometimes I forget that I need to shoot and I focus too much on passing. As the years went on, I tried to focus more on getting shots off in the game.”

His numbers reflect that growth.

O’Dell scored twice as a ninth grader and only once during his limited sophomore campaign. He found the net 13 times as a junior and scored 18 goals this past season. He also has 35 career assists, including 29 in the last two years.

He hopes to play in college and has seen some interest but hasn’t made that decision yet.

“It helped me a lot to be around so many great players,” he said. “It just helps you get better. Having really good coaches does, as well.”

Chesterton's boys soccer season ends with semistate loss to Noblesville

Since the loss to eventual state champion Noblesville ended the Trojans’ season at semistate, the Chesterton soccer class of 2022 has had some time to absorb the totality of everything it’s accomplished, O’Dell said.

“It’s crazy to think about. We were able to win two state titles. Going into high school, we just wanted to win one,” he said. “We never thought winning two would be a thing we could do.”

