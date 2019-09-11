CHESTERTON — Seth Conway and his Chesterton soccer teammates have been looking forward to Wednesday night’s game against Crown Point since the schedule first came out. The senior wasn’t about to let the game go without a fight.
Conway broke a scoreless tie in the 62nd minute as the forward connected on a direct kick from 29 yards out to give the Times No. 1 Trojans a 1-0 win over the No. 2 Bulldogs. The game-winning shot was Conway’s 20th goal of the season.
“It feels really good right now because this was one of the biggest competitions we’re going to have for the season,” Conway said. “This one of the best teams in the (Duneland Athletic) Conference that we’re going to play all year.”
The teams battled throughout the first half with neither side getting many chances to take the advantage. Crown Point coach Mike Bazin called the match “a soccer player’s game.” The Trojans (9-0-1, 4-0) looked to have an opportunity to score late in the first half, but Crown Point keeper Jared Hecimovich delivered a key save. The junior finished with three saves.
“Jared really played great tonight,” Bazin said. “He kept us in the game against a team with a lot of talented players.”
The match remained scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the second half before Chesterton came up with a direct kick situation deep in Crown Point’s side of the field. Conway took one look at the alignment and ripped a shot that curved into the goal, setting off a wild celebration on Chesterton’s sideline.
“I looked and the wall was slightly over to the left,” Conway said. “I just curved the shot around and it went in.”
The loss was a tough one to take for the Bulldogs (7-1, 3-1) after they had scored at least two goals In six straight matches. Conway’s goal was just the fifth allowed by Crown Point all season.
“It was a very fitting result,” Bazin said. “This wasn’t going to be a blowout. We knew it was going to come down to one mistake or one bad ball.”
Now the challenge for Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra is keeping the Trojans focused after winning one of the biggest games of the season. The next challenge is a good Highland opponent on the road on Saturday afternoon.
“We need to take this one game at a time,” Sabedra said. “We have to make sure that we don’t lose ourselves in the season right now and that we enjoy this entire process.”