The Times' Robbie Weinstein selects this year's boys soccer All-Area performers.

First Team

Seth Conway, Sr., F, Chesterton*

Stats: 28 goals, 16 assists

Conway set Chesterton's single-season goals mark with one of the best years in Trojans' history.

Jake Wichlinski, Jr., F, Bishop Noll

Stats: 28 goals, 13 assists

A classic target man, Wichlinski had another huge season and is garnering Division I interest.

Erick Torres, Sr., F, Morton

Stat: 32 goals

After sitting out the last two seasons, Torres put fear into opposing defenses with his speed and scoring instincts.

Zack Bowser, Jr., F, Chesterton

Stats: 26 goals, 14 assists

Bowser had another huge season and will take on a heavier load next year with Conway graduating.

Hayden Eaton, Jr., M, Crown Point

Stat: 10 goals

Crown Point's creator in the midfield, Eaton will be back to lead a talented Bulldogs squad next year.

Nick Biel, Sr., M, Chesterton

Stats: 2 goals, 6 assists

Don't let the relative lack of stats fool you — Biel was the Region's top holding midfielder.

Emilio Zambrano, Jr., M/D, Lake Central

Stats: 9 goals, 3 assists

Zambrano played all over the pitch, contributing at center back in LC's regional semifinal win over South Bend Adams before starting at midfield that same evening against Northridge.

Quentin Enyeart, So., D, Lake Central

Stats: 1 goal, 2 assists

Enyeart was perhaps the Region's top sophomore and made a key clearance off the line late in LC's 2-1 semistate win over Noblesville.

Jacob Maldonado, Sr., D, Merrillville

Stats: 5 goals, 2 assists

Maldonado played both defensive midfield and center back, excelling at both thanks to his passing and toughness.

Zach Engle, Sr., D, Crown Point

Stats: 1 goal, 3 assists

Perhaps the best pure defender in the Region, Engle captained CP to a second-place finish in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

Charlie Eaton, Jr., G, Chesterton

Stats: 40 saves, 0.402 goals against average

Coaches' consensus top goalkeeper in the Region, Eaton made acrobatic saves while improving his decision-making.

Second Team

Kristian Simakoski, Jr., F, Crown Point

Stats: 11 goals, 5 assists

Simakoski was perhaps this year's top impact transfer after coming over from Portage.

Jivino Ramos, Jr., F, Griffith

Stat: 22 goals

Griffith embarked on a regional run thanks to Ramos' goal-scoring ability.

Jack Bailey, Sr., F, Lake Central

Stats: 8 goals, 5 assists

Bailey changed the game with a goal and assist in LC's semistate win over Noblesville.

Bruno Zamora, Sr., M, Bishop Noll

Stat: 11 assists

One of the Region's best passers, Zamora showed his great chemistry with Wichlinski.

Angel Castellanos, Sr., M, Boone Grove

Stats: 24 goals, 7 assists

Castellanos led the Wolves to another Porter County Conference title.

Rob MacNeill, Sr., M, Lake Central

Stats: 7 goals, 5 assists

MacNeill's huge performance at regionals helped keep Lake Central's dream run alive.

Jovanni Salazar, Sr., M, Morton

Stat: 16 goals

On a team full of creative players, Salazar stood out in Morton's midfield.

Moises Tirado, Sr., D, Morton

Stat: 15 goals

Tirado's 15 goals from the back are impressive, but he was also known to whip in dangerous crosses.

Gianluca Scalzo, So., D, Munster

One coach called Scalzo “an animal,” as Munster's top defender.

Jordan Carlson, Sr., D, Chesterton

Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist

Carlson was the top player on Chesterton's back line and even takes some set pieces.

Niko Djukic, Sr., G, Merrillville

Stats: 8 shutouts, 177 saves

Djukic battled through a back injury this season and helped lead Merrillville to the Class 3A Valparaiso Sectional final.

Honorable Mention

Nathan Arthur, Sr., D, Chesterton; Troy Brown, Sr., D, Hobart; Ian Baker, Sr., D, Marquette; Dawson Burkhart, Sr., F, Wheeler; Eric Dreher, So., M, Valparaiso; Alexis Frasco, So., F/M, Clark; David Gomez, Sr., F, Illiana Christian; Joel Gomez, So., F, Kankakee Valley; Bryce Gross, Sr., D, Lake Central; PJ Katona, Sr., M, Munster; Ben Lins, Sr., F, Covenant Christian; Rafael Maciel, Sr., M, Clark; Max Marich, Jr., M, Munster; Marco Medina, Sr., F, Clark; Omar Mehisen, So., D, Griffith; Jason Miller, Sr., GK, Griffith; Shaun Mirr, Sr., F, Hobart; Spencer Moore, So., F, Washington Township; Ethan Orange, Jr., M, Munster; Nathan Parker, Sr., F, Victory Christian; Noah Reid, Jr., D, Bishop Noll; Dane Richardson, Jr., F, Highland.

*Indicates The Times Player of the Year

