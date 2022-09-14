Crown Point pulls off overtime upset win over No. 4 Chesterton

CROWN POINT — It was an upset few expected, including most of those wearing red and white in the bleachers.

Crown Point hadn’t beaten Chesterton since 2017 — that’s a streak of seven games. The Troans came into the game ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. The Bulldogs were unranked. Chesterton has been a big maroon cloud over the Duneland Athletic Conference for almost a decade.

But it was Crown Point who controlled most of the meeting between the two Wednesday in Lake County, getting 13 shots on goal to the Trojans’ three.

Still, the Bulldogs needed overtime to pull off a 2-1 thriller on freshman Nathaniel Townsend’s game-winner with 1:22 left in the second extra period.

“It was right place, right time, something you can never recreate,” Townsend said. “That was the best moment of my life, by far. Nothing comes close. Best moment of my life.”

Townsend received a ball moving toward the left side of the field, turned and shot a prayer from about 30 yards that found nylon.

“October 7, 2017. PKs. We won at Merrillville (in the sectional against Chesterton). I remember it,” coach Mike Bazin said. “It feels great to get this off our back. They’ve been great for years. We’ve been so close so many times.”

The Bulldogs (4-4-2, 2-2 DAC) were the aggressors through the first half, registering five shots on goal and a few others that went over or wide of the bars. Chesterton (9-1, 4-0 DAC) had only two.

Senior Conner Stone finally broke through in the 55th minute, heading in a goal off of a corner kick.

Crown Point was able to create a lot of space all night and prevent the Trojans from penetrating in a way it’s used to.

“We’ve played four different formations all year and we watched a lot of tape coming into this,” Bazin said. “Formation-wise, it really lent itself to opening up that space.”

About three minutes after Stone’s score, Chesterton's Danny Serianni just had a clean look from about 10 yards and banged it off the crossbar. It was the Trojans’ best chance of the night until the very end.

Chesterton finally scored on a header with 3:34 remaining in regulation.

“We’ve been building to this moment. We’ve got a great group of kids, top to bottom,” Bazin said. “It’s been difficult managing who to play where. Tonight was the best we’ve played.”

