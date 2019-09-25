{{featured_button_text}}
Jay Dalton

Valparaiso senior midfielder Jay Dalton scored the match-winning goal in the penalty-kick shootout Wednesday against Lake Central.

 Robbie Weinstein, The Times

VALPARAISO — With Times No. 8 Valparaiso and No. 4 Lake Central set for penalties after a scoreless regulation and overtime Wednesday, senior midfielder Jay Dalton approached coach Danny Jeftich with a request: He wanted to take the final penalty.

On senior night, Dalton turned his back on the goal, gathered himself and put home the decisive penalty to give the Vikings a 4-2 shootout win over the Indians. Dalton couldn't have ended the night any better.

“Normally, I'm pretty confident when I'm taking PK's, so I knew that when they missed we were most likely gonna win that game,” Dalton said.

Dalton has typically taken the fifth slot in penalties, but Jeftich said he placed Dalton fourth before the request. Cole Vandiver made a diving save to give Valparaiso the lead, and Dalton shot right to fake the goalkeeper and seal it. The Vikings (6-6-1) mobbed Dalton at the spot and celebrated the end of a five-game losing streak.

Valparaiso has been close against top competition like Crown Point and Merrillville, and the Vikings beat Bishop Noll 3-1. But they hadn't broken through against a top Duneland Athletic Conference foe like LC (6-5-3).

“Our keeper played big and our defense held,” Jeftich said. “It could have gone either way, to be honest with you.”

Lake Central created more chances in the first half, but neither side dominated possession. LC's Rob MacNeill had two shots saved by Valparaiso goalkeeper Cole Vandiver, and the Indians nearly set up a class goal 11 minutes in. Emilio Zambrano ran onto a pass from Sam Egnatz and tried to volley home from 10 yards but scuffed the shot.

Valparaiso defender Breece Walls headed over the crossbar off Eric Dreher's free kick late in the half, and Ryan Thien ran into the box before LC defender Geno Zambrano blocked the shot. Neither team created a real chance in the second half and overtime.

“I thought in possession we were very good through the middle third of the field,” Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater said. “Getting into that final third of the field posed a little bit of trouble for us.”

Porter County Sports Reporter

Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times.