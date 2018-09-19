CHESTERTON — Chesterton faithful may or may not remember the name Sam Bonano.
For those that do, the lasting image that may be on the Trojans' boys soccer fan base's mind back on Oct. 30, 2016, was when then senior All-State First-Teamer Owen Hallas was nearly brought to his knees after he and his team lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Bonano and Evansville Memorial in the Class 2A state final.
Bonano was seen with his hand on Hallas' cheek while congratulating him and giving him well wishes for what was sure to be a long soccer future ahead of him.
Jack Eaton was a sophomore on that team, which made its second-ever state title appearance that year.
"I've had many experiences here and that team reminds me of our team this year," Eaton said. "We went through some tough ties and losses, but Owen and Derek (O'Dell) said we can be a state title contender and we did it."
All eyes are on the Trojans again, as they are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A and are undefeated at 11-0-2, which included a seven-match winning streak before drawing with No. 16 Morton 2-2 on Monday night.
Eaton and company withstood a Governors team that had outscored their opponents 77-3.
"It wasn't just our back four, but I also have all the confidence in the world in our two midfielders," Chesterton first-year coach Lucas Sabedra said. "I believe we have the toughest defense in the state."
Chesterton has outscored opponents 31-5 before Wednesday's play.
Eaton believes that his team has a legitimate shot at not just Chesterton's third state finals appearance but its first-ever state championship.
"We're a state contender. This is one of the best teams to come through Chesterton," Eaton proclaimed.
A lot has been made of Chesterton losing one of the most successful soccer coaches in state history in Jamie Sensibaugh, who won 194 matches in addition to four Duneland Athletic Conference, eight sectional and four regional titles.
But Sabedra isn't changing that much and whatever he and his coaching staff are doing, or not doing, seems to be paying off.
"We have the same morals and discipline with the boys. We're just running a different style and formations that the program has never seen before," Sabedra said.
Eaton knows that to sustain success and get to the next level, players have to exude more of a level head that their opponents.
"I just have to try and keep leading and if we stay humble and keep our composure as a team, we're a pretty tough team to beat," Eaton said.
Sabedra has relied and will continue to rely on Eaton to do exactly what he preaches.
"Jack is a voice out there and he's big into organization," Sabedra said. "He's been such a big and physical player since he's been here."