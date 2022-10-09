Full-strength Lake Central cruises to sectional championship

ST. JOHN — Lake Central is finally at full strength. The Indians feel like they’re ready to take on the world.

After dealing with injuries for much of the season, Lake Central is healthy. Players moved are now in their rightful place and things are beginning to look how people in the tri-town expected they might before the season began.

“I think if we play all together like we have, with the chemistry we have, I don’t think anyone can beat us,” junior Michael Miljevic said.

Miljevic is one of those adjustments. He missed time with an injury. A natural forward, he spent the bulk of the regular season playing in the back. He’s been the most effective player on the attack for the Indians in the postseason, scoring seven goals in the three games.

One of those scores came in the first half of Lake Central’s 4-0 win over Morton in the 3A sectional final Saturday night in St. John. It’s the first sectional title for Lake Central since 2019 when the Indians were state runners up.

Indians coach Jereme Rainwater credits his staff, many of whom are former head coaches, with the program’s return to prominence. Ron Knestrict, Castulo Perez, Eric Graves, Eric Gehrig and Jeff Fairbairn have each been successful, either with Rainwater or on their own.

“We lost from a graduating class last year, I think nine or 11 players. People were talking like ‘Hey, Lake Central is down.’ Well, hey, Lake Central is never down,” Rainwater said. “It’s like family here.”

The Indians (11-7-1) got their first serious chance Saturday off of a Craig Rusin corner kick in the fifth minute. A Lake Central player put a header on target but a Governors player headed that shot over the crossbar.

After several more great Lake Central chances in the first half, Miljevic finally broke through in the 23rd minute. He stole a pass from a Morton defender, took a dribble and drilled it into the net.

“The game plan was to try to launch it over the top and just have me track it because I’m a bigger guy. It worked,” Miljevic said. “It wasn’t working for a while but they finally got one through to me and I just put it down and finished.”

Rusin doubled the lead almost immediately after the second half opened with a shot from the left side. He tripled it a couple minutes later on a feed from Miljevic. Miller Knestrict’s rebound score quadrupled it in the 51st.

The Indians possessed the ball for almost the duration.

“(Midfielders) Miller Knestrict and Charlie Newton did a fantastic job. They were very creative and (made) tons of chances,” Rainwater said. “Hats off to those Morton kids who were absolutely sliding around that box and (goalie Jair Hernandez) absolutely stood on his head.”

Hernandez finished with 10 saves.

The Governors (11-7) got maybe their best chance of the night in the 47th minute when Israel Cuellar broke free, beat a Lake Central defender and shot but it was wide.

“They’ve made this their goal all season. We’ve had guys have injuries. We’ve had guys fall off for a couple weeks. These guys just keep stepping up,” Rainwater said. “We’re 100 percent healthy over the last three weeks and you’re starting to see the results come in. I couldn’t be prouder.”