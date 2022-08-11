Here are the Region boys soccer teams and players to watch

TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Chesterton

The Trojans have won eight sectional titles in the last 10 years. They lose a strong class of 2022 but return a lot of major contributors, including a handful who had not-insignificant roles on the 2020 state championship squad.

2. Valparaiso

The Vikings earned a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title last year before falling to Chesterton in the postseason opener. Valparaiso will be strong again, led by one of the area’s premier scorers in Jack Isroff.

3. Lake Central

Jereme Rainwater returns to the head coaching duties. He led the Indians to the 2010 state title. Some of last year’s group elected to play club instead of school soccer this fall but the team should still be among the area’s best.

4. Hobart

The Brickies had a breakout season a year ago, winning the Northwest Crossroads Conference title with a young team. Almost everyone is back, a year older and more confident.

5. Munster

Until last year, NCC titles were the birthright of the Mustangs. Coach Jim Prasopoulos, in his 25th season, will need to replace much of the back end but will return key contributors in the midfield and attacking third.

6. Illiana Christian

A bump up to Class 2A has no effect on the expectations for the returning sectional champions: A Greater South Shore Conference title and another deep postseason run.

7. Crown Point

The Bulldogs will be more balanced this year in front of an experienced goalie in senior Jacob Pozen. Brayden Kurtz, the younger brother of former Crown Point standouts Bay and Brad, is one of two freshmen who made the varsity cut.

8. Kouts

The Mustangs lost a 7-6 shootout to Illiana in the sectional opener a year ago, finishing the season 14-2-1.

9. Merrillville

The Pirates need to replace the Krause brothers and goalie Jaidan Almarez but are strong in the midfield and up front, led by Second Team All-District player David Maldonado.

10. Kankakee Valley

Only two starters return and the Kougars have to replace a lot of goals. But the freshman class is solid and Marcos and Ben Almengot, brothers who moved to the area from the Dominican Republic, should bolster the lineup.

10 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Abner Chen, Sr., MF, Munster

A senior leader in the midfield who will be expected to play a big role.

Liam Deel, Jr., F/MF, Hobart

Led the NCC champion Brickies with 10 goals and three assists. Part of a very strong junior class.

Nolan Flipse, Jr., F, Illiana Christian

Scored 22 goals to lead the Vikings a year ago.

Tyler Hudak, Sr., D, Crown Point

Part of a defense that allowed one or fewer goals 10 times last fall.

Jack Isroff, Sr., F, Valparaiso

A forward who scores them in bunches. Isroff had four hat tricks as a junior.

Nolan Kinsella, Jr., F, Munster

The biggest attacking threat returning for the Mustangs.

Miller Knestrict, Jr., MF, Lake Central

Had 22 points a year ago, helping the Lake Central to a share of the DAC.

David Maldonado, Sr., MF/D, Merrillville

The Pirates captain was Second Team All-District after last season.

Isaac Siewin, Sr., MF, Valparaiso

Siewin may be asked to take on a bigger role this year. As a junior he had 10 goals and nine assists last season.

Josh Wadowski, Sr., MF, Chesterton

Part of the heart of the area’s top program. The game runs through the midfield for the Trojans.